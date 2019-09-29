Boris Johnsonâ€™s aides investigating â€˜collusionâ€™ of anti-Brexit â€˜Remainersâ€™ with French and EU officials

“Collusion” with foreign powers may be the hottest political issue of the moment in both the UK and the USA, where beleaguered conservative leaders are fighting titanic struggles with their respective deep states. The struggle over Brexit is every bit as serious in Britain as the struggle over the proclaimed intention to impeach President Trump is in the USA, and both struggles now hinge on charges of collusion with foreign powers.

Breaking today in Britain, The Mail on Sunday, published by the UK Daily Mail, reveals what looks like scheming between anti-Brexit Tories and French and EU officials to sabotage the “hard Brexit” – without an agreement between the UK and the EU – that was to happen on October 31 if negotiations continued to be fruitless. Glen Owen, the Daly Mail’s political editor writes:

Downing Street has launched a major investigation into alleged links between foreign governments and the MPs behind the 'Surrender Act' which could force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources said No 10 took the unprecedented action after officials received intelligence that the MPs, including former Cabinet Minister Oliver Letwin, had received help drafting the Bill from members of the French Government and the European Union. This newspaper has also learned that the rebel MPs have drawn up plans for a second Act which would allow Commons Speaker John Bercow to bypass the Prime Minister if he cannot strike a deal to leave the EU on October 31. The new law would allow Mr Bercow to personally ask Brussels for a further delay on behalf of the Commons. The rebels have even discussed using the legislation to give Mr Bercow the power to appoint a new British commissioner to the EU, with pro-Remain former Home Secretary Amber Rudd mentioned as a candidate. The Benn Act, passed earlier this month and controversially dubbed the 'Surrender Act' by No 10, states that if Mr Johnson fails to win a deal by the end of the next EU summit on October 18, he must write a letter to Brussels asking for the UK's departure to be delayed until January 31 – something which he says he will refuse to do. Under the rebel plan, the Commons would sit on October 19 – the first Saturday sitting since the Falklands War in 1982 – to pass a new Bill giving Mr Bercow the power to write the letter. A senior Commons source said: 'The rebels say that, if Boris wants to play with nuclear weapons, then so will they'. But last night No 10 hit back amid claims from senior sources that Mr Letwin had agreed the January 31 date in the first Benn Act with figures at the French Embassy in London. Other members of the pro-Remain group – which includes former Chancellor Philip Hammond and ex-Attorney General Dominic Grieve – are suspected by Downing Street of having been assisted in drafting work by members of the European Commission.

These suspicions are political dynamite for the Remainers. The British public is unlikely to approve of secret deals with the French to sabotage the will of the British electorate that voted for Brexit.

Others have noticed that three powerful, conservative leaders are simultaneously under severe attack from the deep states of their own governments: Trump, Boris Johnson and Benjamin Netanyahu. All three are fighting back.

This is the most turbulent period of politics that I can remember in my 72 years.

Image credit: Rievente