Bill de Blasio: A candidate not even his wife would vote for?

New York's absentee mayor turned presidential candidate isn't a popular guy over in the city he supposedly runs.

According to the New York Post:

De Blasio is registered as having “0” support from Big Apple Democrats in a Siena College poll on the presidential primary in New York State. By comparison, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., eked out 1% support in de Blasio’s city. De Blasio also registered zero support from union households, blacks and Hispanics statewide, according to the cross-tabs in the Siena survey. Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said the “0” listed in the cross-tabs really means less than 1%. “One person in the sample chose Bill de Blasio for president,” Greenberg said. That’s out of 359 Democrats queried statewide.

So, symbolically, or perhaps figuratively, or who knows, maybe literally, that lone supporter would have to be him, meaning, his support is so low it might not even reflect support from his wife or family members who could pad it upward.

Oh, maybe they support him in real life, but if they did, their support factor would be so significant given the wasteland out there that it might just make a difference in the guy who's currently polling zero. Unless of course, they aren't for him, either.

Socialism, incompetence, an angry police force on an undeclared strike with a rising crime rate, the turning of public schools into garbage dumps by getting rid of gifted and talented programs, and businesses and talent fleeing the city due to a hostile business environment all amount to de Blasio's sorry entire record. How does he look at himself in the morning?

It all stinks and now even Democrat-friendly New Yorkers are sending signals about it.

He's got to go.

Image credit: Kevin Case, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0