Biden upset about those whippersnappers in the press not oozing flattery to him

Joe Biden has had it up to here with all those whippersnappers in the press corps, who not only consider his greatness "uncool," but can't stop covering his gaffes.

According to a Fox News report, citing a report of Team Biden's murmurings to Politico's Ryan Lizza:

From the Biden perspective, pundits and tweeters don't get Biden's resilience because of "the gap between a press corps, as well as the wider online political class, that is largely in its twenties and thirties and a candidate who would be 78 at his inaugural." Many of the reporters, in this view, haven't covered a real Democratic primary because they started working after 2008. A "well-known Democrat" told Politico that the young'uns "view this party as dominated by woke millennials and through the lens of coastal issues. They are products, increasingly, of fairly elite schools and they don't talk to a lot of voters who don't look and talk like them except their parents, who also tend to be similar to them." And, from this unnamed woman, my favorite quote: "I get this question all the time: Why does the press hate him so much? And the answer is because they are younger and they want someone cooler."

So Biden thinks his problem is the Millennials, the 27-ish reporters that Ben Rhodes sneered about, rather than his own gaffes, or for that matter, the bad judgment that propelled him to run for president. Young people want "cool," his minions claim, presumably because they are such low-information voters.

They just can't see his inherent greatness, see. His "resilience," as his acolytes put it, translates to many young voters to "feeding at the swamp trough and making millions off China." They should instead be eulogizing how resilient he was, as if a presidential election were really a funeral.

Now it's true that the Democratic Party, much like the old gray men of the Kremlin's Red Square viewing stand in the Soviet Union's twilight years, is a gerontocrat's affair, what with the top three Democrats well north of the age of 70.

But it doesn't make sense, given that much of the youth vote on the Left is flocking to the even age-ier Bernie Sanders, who, unlike 76-year-old Joe, is an even grander 78.

It just goes to show how opaque Biden is to youthful voters. And it's as stupid as heck for a presidential candidate to put himself in opposition to the very Millennials whose votes he wants by being an old curmudgeon complaining about their ages. Way to rope them in, Joe.

But it's also stupid on another deeper front.

It reveals that deep down, Biden is a whiner, a guy who feels "entitled" to good press, just because he's a Democrat. Such an entitlement mentality is rather creepy in a guy his age.

It shows that he's needy. One can only imagine that that is not only related to his being handsy, but a function of Biden serving as vice president to Barack Obama, who got either a good or incurious press by default. In Joe's whining logic, if Obama got it, why couldn't he?

It's laughable because while Obama did benefit unfairly, it was that very unfairness that gave Biden his political prominence in the first place.

Where would Joe Biden be on the political scale had he not served as Obama's wingman?

He seems to think all the good press Obama got was his to inherit, because it, too, was all about him.

He's entitled to the same kind of press fawning Obama got, just because he rode Obama's coattails. Laughable, indeed.

He looks like an even bigger whiner when one considers that his Republican opponents have dealt with and won elections in this nasty press atmosphere for years — just look at the kind of crazed coverage Donald Trump has had to deal with and overcome. Trump beat the press at its own game by calling them out and going directly to voters on Twitter. He showed that it was possible to win elections despite the press, simply by having a bigger personality than the journalists do, and going to the mat on Twitter.

Biden is incapable of that kind of ingenuity. He just thinks good press coverage is an entitlement, and those darn young people in the press don't understand him and his needs.

This isn't a formula for winning. It's pathetic. And Biden is beclowning himself even more than he already has based on these revelations.