Beto’s gift to GOP: ‘Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47’

Last night’s excruciating three-hour Democrat debate generated a number of video clips that will drive GOP turnout and that will come back to haunt the eventual nominee. Nobody but Beto O’Rourke expects him to be the nominee, but he may have done the most to drive Trump voters to the polls and help keep his native Texas in the GOP column.

The days are over of Democrats masquerading that “common sense gun control” is all they want.

The crowd loved it. The presidential field’s pandering to the enthusiasm of their far left faction will be their undoing.

Photo credit: Grabien screen grab