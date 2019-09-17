Beto is a four-letter word, part 2

A week ago, I noted that former Representative Robert "Beto" O'Rourke now owns the “four-letter word” lane in the Democrat Primary.

Beto came back with more four-letter words on Sunday when he attacked his fellow "3 percenter" Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

“When candidates say, 'At least Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are pretending to be interested,' sh--, that is not enough. Neither is poll-testing your message. Gun violence is a life or death issue -- and we have to represent the bold ideas of people all over the country.

Poll testing? Maybe Beto should chat with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, because the Democrats are not moving forward with a ban on assault weapons.

Why? The answer is that they don't have the votes, as the New York Times reported a few days ago.

In other words, they don't want to force a bunch of so called moderates to vote yes or no on the ban. If they vote yes, then they will suffer in rural districts. If they vote no, they will be challenged from the left.

In the meantime, Beto continues to making a fool of himself with four-letter words and playing word games with "confiscation".

