As Biden falters, Hillary attacks Trump and positions herself to enter presidential race

Hillary Clinton remains shackled to her lust for power and revenge, and now is signaling that she may enter the Democrats’ presidential contest when ex-Vice President Joe Biden withdraws and serves as the fall-guy for Ukraine's collusion with her 2016 presidential campaign. She realizes that her party’s frenzy to unseat President Trump will consume the ambition of the hapless halfwit to gain the Oval Office that rightfully belongs to her, as his familial dirty laundry is aired in an effort to find Trump impeachment fodder in Ukraine.

Hillary is not committing to the race, but keeping that option very open. It is evident from her latest video statement hat a lot of work has gone into her appearance recently, with her face losing the bloat that had recently developed from her chardonnay guzzling, and her hair style and outfit looking business-like.

Almost 3 years after her defeat at the polls, she still complains and calls President Trump an “illegitimate president” and a “corrupt human tornado” in an interview taped for CBS Sunday Morning.

Her choice of the word “tornado” is resonant for those old enough to remember how her former business partner Jim McDougal served as her fall-guy for the Whitewater scandal, a real estate development scheme that failed amid crime and scandal. McDougal died in prison at the age of 58, convicted of fraud by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr afrer the collapse of Madison Guaranty Savings & Loan in Arkansas, the lender he ran that financed the Whitewater real estate scam that the Clintons hoped would earn them their first fortune. Before his death, McDougal ruefully observed about his and his wife Susan’s imprisonment, as well as the other people whose futures were sacrificed while the Clintons remained above the law:

"I think the Clintons are really sort of like tornadoes moving through people's lives," he once said. "I'm just one of the people left in the wake of their passing by."

Biden probably doesn’t realize that he is being set up as a fall-guy just like McDougal. The prima facie corruption of his totally unqualified son receiving six hundred grand a year from a Ukrainian oligarch while Biden was the point man on Ukraine for Barack Obama will be the shiny object for the counter-attack on the current Democrat impeachment frenzy. Meanwhile, the larger picture of Ukrainian corruption’s role on the 2016 election will fall by the wayside:

…a July 2017 letter from the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee [Chuck Grassley] sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein raised concerns over reports that Ukraine’s political leadership “opposed the candidacy of Donald Trump for president of the United States and worked with a Democratic National Committee consultant to undermine his campaign.” “This consultant allegedly had various meetings with Ukrainian government officials, including embassy staff, to coordinate the dissemination of incriminating information about Trump campaign officials,” wrote Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in a press release announcing the letter. “It appears that this consultant was operating to advance the interests of both the Democratic National Committee, the Clinton campaign, and a foreign government, which would have required registration under FARA.” Citing several reports from mainstream news outlets, the letter reads in part: According to news reports, during the 2016 presidential election, “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump” and did so by “disseminat[ing] documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter…”[1] Ukrainian officials also reportedly “helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers.”[2] At the center of this plan was Alexandra Chalupa, described by reports as a Ukrainian-American operative “who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee” and reportedly met with Ukrainian officials during the presidential election for the express purpose of exposing alleged ties between then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, and Russia.[3] Politico also reported on a Financial Times story that quoted a Ukrainian legislator, Serhiy Leschenko, saying that Trump’s candidacy caused “Kiev’s wider political leadership to do something they would never have attempted before: intervene, however indirectly, in a U.S. election.”[4] Reporting indicates that the Democratic National Committee encouraged Chalupa to interface with Ukrainian embassy staff to “arrange an interview in which Poroshenko [the president of Ukraine] might discuss Manafort’s ties to Yanukovych.”[5] Chalupa also met with Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., and Oksana Shulyar, a top aid to the Ukrainian ambassador in March 2016 and shared her alleged concerns about Manafort. Reports state that the purpose of their initial meeting was to “organize a June reception at the embassy to promote Ukraine.” However, another Ukrainian embassy official, Andrii Telizhenko, told Politico that Shulyar instructed him to assist Chalupa with research to connect Trump, Manafort, and the Russians. He reportedly said, “[t]hey were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa” and that “Oksana [Shulyar] was keeping it all quiet…the embassy worked very closely with” Chalupa.[6] Chalupa’s actions appear to show that she was simultaneously working on behalf of a foreign government, Ukraine, and on behalf of the DNC and Clinton campaign, in an effort to influence not only the U.S voting population but U.S. government officials. Indeed, Telizhenko recalled that Chalupa told him and Shulyar, “[i]f we can get enough information on Paul [Manafort] or Trump’s involvement with Russia, she can get a hearing in Congress by September.”[7] Later, Chalupa did reportedly meet with staff in the office of Democratic representative Marcy Kaptur to discuss a congressional investigation. Such a public investigation would not only benefit the Hillary Clinton campaign, but it would benefit the Ukrainian government, which, at the time, was working against the Trump campaign. When Politico attempted to ask Rep. Kaptur’s office about the meeting, the office called it a “touchy subject.”

Hillary is betting that Biden’s scalp will suffice to wrap up the Ukraine narrative, and his withdrawal will open the door for her to enter the race as a “moderate” Democrat who can keep the money spigot from Wall Street and the American oligarchs flowing into Democrat coffers.