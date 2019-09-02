Are American Voters Helpless?

There is not a day that goes by that I read comments from all over the social media on major issues that threaten this land of the free. Many Americans know what the problems are, but they are helpless in solving them alone. Why? Because we are a representative republic and expect our elected representatives to know the problems and solve them. Americans love courageous leaders like President Trump and Senator Ted Cruz and despise weak politicians whose only art is playing with nonsocial words.

When was the last time you witnessed a courageous and knowledgeable representative stand up in the U.S. Congress to address the vital issue of Islam’s stealth jihad or Islamic subversion currently exploiting all aspects of American life? I do not remember.

Well, let’s ask a few questions. Aren’t these people elected to keep America safe? Don’t these elected officials work for their constituents? Haven’t they sworn that they “will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and that they “will bear true faith and allegiance to the same?”

They did, they promised and they lied. So, now what? We, the People, elect our leaders, and must hold them accountable. So, what happens when they refuse to stand by their oath of office and defend the Constitution? Fire them, you might say!! That’s one way. How can we be sure the next guy isn’t any better or different than the former?

The reality is, We the People live in a fantasy world and are under the assumption that everything will be all right. But it won’t be. Who is right? We, individual Americans, often, are outmanned and outgunned against the powerful globalists who are in charge. Lone Rangers win only in make-believe movies. In real life, governments, institutions and organizations are the ones that prevail. They have the funds to buy the services of the media; employ lawyers, politicians, and mercenaries of all stripes.

Let us keep in mind that there are not many differences among the D.C. Beltway elitist class politicians of either party. The elitists have crafted their own version of the universe and want you to see our world through their lenses, a political deception and tactic that they have prescribed for you to see. Political elitists despise patriotic Americans as they did the Tea Party activists. They have carefully manufactured smoke and mirrors for their subjects where citizens think and act as though they have political choices, thus perpetuating the myth of democratic participation. Commentator Walter Lippmann on numerous occasions spoke of this type of control over the masses.

You may ask yourself, how do we know that? Well, it is obvious. Just ask yourself, why is the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliate like the Council on Islamic American Relations (CAIR) have not been placed on the list of terrorist organizations? Most of us know that Islamic law is practiced in some parts of the U.S. and we know that Sharia law is incompatible with our laws and the U.S. Constitution. Again, nothing has been done to stop it in its tracks! Islam, like Communism, Nazism, and other isms, is ideological to its core. It still retains its poisonous ideological connection with Nazism and the Arabic version of Hitler’s Mein Kampf and its fictitious propaganda.

We also know that the American educational system has been invaded by Saudi Arabia as well as other rich-oil Arab nations of the Persian Gulf region. Well, we know that Islam is a religion of war, not peace. Again, no elected official has made a single attempt to stop this. In many U.S. States, schoolchildren are indoctrinated and taught propaganda that praises Islam, while Christianity, Judaism and other true religions are squelched. Once again, those who we elected into office are silent. Perhaps they do not like to rock the boat for fear of losing their chances of being reelected.

We are living in a “Soft Jihad” period and you do not even notice it because it is not “hard jihad.” Islam, with the help of leftist media and the Democrat Party are using our Constitution against us. America is in a state of Islamic subversion and it is far much more dangerous for us to defend America here than to go overseas and fight the enemy there. We are about to lose America’s identity and freedom without even noticing it and our own elected officials are either ignorant or play the political correctness game. We aren’t even allowed to name the enemy that is Islam.

The time will come when your children and grandchildren will ask: how did all this happen and nothing was done to stop it! Our representatives must represent the people of America rather than catering to Muslims and Muslim organizations.

In short, America the land of the free, is under assault by the deadly ideology of Islamic subversion and most of us are comatose.