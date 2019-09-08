Anti-Brexit Brit parliamentarians colluded with EU to sabotage PM Johnson’s no-deal Brexit

I am no expert on British public opinion, but it is hard for me to imagine that this news is going to help the anti-Johnson forces trying to stymie his plan to follow the dictate of the voters’ referendum and take the UK out of the EU according to their deadline. Via the left-wing Guardian:

Senior MPs opposing a no-deal Brexit sought assurances from the EU that their bid for a three-month delay would be granted, it has emerged. European leaders were sounded out before MPs, including the “rebel alliance”, passed a bill, which is expected to receive royal assent on Monday, forcing Boris Johnson to ask for an extension. However, those involved said there were no guarantees in a process that was changing by the day. It comes as the rebels, including former Tories who have been thrown out of the party, prepare for a legal battle in case the prime minister attempts to defy a law forcing him to ask for an extension on 19 October. The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October, but the new law would envisage a Brexit extension until the end of January 2020.

That law was supposed to be the knockout blow for Johnson’s effort to follow the voters’ will. But as Mark Hanna notes today on these pages, the bill passed by Parliament is not yet law, and might not ever become a law:

As of Friday, September 6, an extension of three months to prevent the U.K. leaving the E.U. without a deal passed the Houses of Commons and Lords. In order for that legislation to become law, there must be consent by the monarch — in this case, Queen Elizabeth II. Once she assents, the bill becomes law. While most everyone is considering her assent a formality on Monday, it should not quite yet be considered a fait accompli. The queen can lawfully refuse assent or delay her approval, which would effectively veto the bill and keep it from becoming law, thereby paving the way to a No Deal Brexit on October 31.

Johnson wanted a new election for Parliament, believing that when voters were offered a choice between himself and the odious, anti-Semitic, far left Labour leader, Jeremy Corbin, they would vote conservatives into power again, minus their anti-Brexit leavers, and quite possibly in coalition with the Brexit Party.

Brexit graphic by Rlevente

If Her Majesty follows through on Mark Hanna’s speculation, then the anti-Brexit parliamentarians will face a choice: accept a no-deal Brexit or agree to a bill calling for a general election. Either way, BoJo wins.

These are historic times for the UK, the EU, and the world. Old frameworks that handed power to globalists are being discarded as new leaders like Trump and Johnson call out the elites.