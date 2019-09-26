According to the AP, it is dumb white Democrat men who think Democrat policies are too far left

To summarize the following article from AP, dumb, white Democrat males think Democrat policies have moved too far left and might vote for Trump. The highly educated, diverse group of people, especially women, are enlightened and will vote for the bold policies of the left.

The article further says that Trump lost Congress in 2018 “in part because Trump’s turbulent leadership style and divisive policies have alienated women”

Now, when Obama’s Democrats got stomped in 2010 and for the next six years, losing over 1,000 seats nationwide, we rarely if ever got stories that they lost because of Obama’s turbulent leadership style and because he alienated anyone. Usually it was because the people just didn’t understand how wonderful progressive Democrat policies are.

‘Way too extreme’: Some Democrats warn against moving left The Democrats of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, crowded onto the steps of a local courthouse, dozens of union men protesting a looming power plant closure that would put their livelihoods at risk. The crowd was overwhelmingly white and male, and few had college degrees. Left unsaid, at least from the podium, were broader concerns about a national Democratic Party many believe no longer represents them. “Democrats are becoming way too extreme,” Shaun Majors, a 42-year-old high school graduate who has worked at the nearby Beaver Valley Power Station for almost his entire adult life, said before last week’s event began. “I voted for Trump last time, and I would again.” A few days earlier, tens of thousands of Democrats crowded into a Manhattan park, cheering Elizabeth Warren’s calls for “Medicare for All,” a crackdown on gun violence and the end of the fossil fuel industry. The crowd was ethnically diverse, heavily female and highly educated — people like 41-year-old Kelly Hafermann of Brooklyn, who has a master’s degree and works at an Ivy League university not far away. The highly educated urban Democrats may be the most vocal, particularly on Twitter. But it is the working class in places like Beaver County who may ultimately decide Trump’s fate. None of the dozen or so union workers interviewed at a protest late last week had Twitter accounts. None had four-year college degrees. Republicans suffered sweeping losses in the 2018 midterm elections in part because Trump’s turbulent leadership style and divisive policies have alienated women.

These highly educated people who support Democrats obviously:

Ignore the fact that they were lied to continuously on Obamacare and somehow believe Medicare for all will be wonderful. (They ignore the failures of the VA healthcare system.)

Believe big government, more regulations, high taxes and moving towards socialism are great ideas, despite the failures throughout history.

Don’t care or don’t have a clue that previous doom and gloom predictions on the climate have been 100% wrong and the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

Believe that if we just give bureaucrats trillions of dollars, they can control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity forever (and they are called highly educated?)

Don’t support women’s and girls’ right to privacy in locker rooms and restrooms.

Believe that immigration laws are flexible and borders and walls are racist.

Believe that the government built America instead of the people and entrepreneurs.

Believe that human life begins sometime after birth. These “highly educated” people seem to have no idea that science says that human life can only begin at one point.

The dumb, deplorable, irredeemable white racists who support Trump obviously:

Understand that Trump’s tax and regulatory policies have greatly helped all races, genders and people of all levels of education.

Understand that if the U.S outlaws fossil fuels that it would destroy the freedom, prosperity and way of life for all Americans and essentially make the U.S. a Third World country.

Understand that the climate has always changed naturally and that fossil fuels have greatly improved the quality and length of life of everyone. They understand that water treatment and sewage treatment plants exist because of fossil fuels.

Understand that immigration laws and borders are important.

Understand that they were lied to on Obamacare and freedom of choice is a better idea for health care.

Understand that life begins at conception.

Understand that men and women are different.

Understand that the 2nd Amendment is an important part of the Constitution.

Why are Democrat policies called “progressive” when they would move the U.S backwards economically? They would make DC richer than it already is, and the rest of us poorer. There is nothing progressive about making more people dependent on government which is what all the Democrat proposals do.

Democrat policies should properly be called depressive, oppressive and regressive, which is what they are. They are clearly called progressive to intentionally mislead the public.