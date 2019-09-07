Abortion number one cause of death globally?

Over 41 million abortions were performed last year world-wide, according to an estimate by Worldometers, a statistics tracking service that utilizes data from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other organizations.

The number of abortions far surpasses the number of global deaths from cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol and traffic accidents combined. And you could throw in a number of other causes, as well.

Not one single fatality could be directly tied to man-caused global warming.

Nor to “microaggressions.” Or “mis-gendering.”

The world recently, if shakily, “committed” to spending trillions of dollars to fight man-caused global warming. At least the West did. We, rightly, spend enormous amounts of money to fight cancer and AIDS. The U.S. spends millions in the fight against alcohol abuse and for smoking prevention programs. (Though we are encouraging the consumption of marijuana). Cars are being loaded up with costly computers and driver assist systems featuring cameras and sensors. Autonomous vehicles will soon literally be coming down the road in large numbers. All purportedly in an effort to cut down on traffic accidents and fatalities.

Yet we spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. This is not possible for a moral person to rationalize. We pay through the nose to fight virtually every other cause of death, some of which are not entirely preventable, yet we subsidize the biggest cause of death, which is entirely preventable and elective. For our convenience. Crazy. Monstrous.

We may well not be able to do a damn thing about climate change, no matter how hard we try. The climate has been changing on its own for millions of years. But it’s easy to prevent abortions: don’t have one. Or don’t have sexual intercourse. Or take precautions.

We focus on transgender rights and the fragility of a planet that’s been around for 4.5 billion years while disdaining the rights of the little people who’ve been in their mother’s womb for a few weeks or months.

This mass slaughter must end. At the very least, we must stop subsidizing it with taxpayer’s money.