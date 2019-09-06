A review of the novel Bill Clinton co-wrote with James Patterson

The Clintons did and will do anything to blame Russia for Hillary Clinton's loss and President Trump's win in the 2016 presidential election.

Everyone knows that Hillary paid for the dirty Steele Dossier, and that she started the nonsense that Russia helped President Trump win.

Bill Clinton even collaborated with mystery writer James Patterson on the novel The President is Missing (Hachette Book Group, 2018) to push this nonsense.

The plot is simple. Russia hires a computer wiz to plant a bug in the U.S. internet providers that will shut down all computers in our country. This will shut down the internet, thus preventing banks, hospitals, our Defense Department, the courts, and all other entities from accessing records. It will lead to the "Dark Ages," a term used in the book. In the end, the president discovers the password to stop the virus and saves the country.

The president, Jonathan Duncan, is brave and honest; played college baseball; and served honorably as a Ranger, 75th Regiment, in Iraq. In short, he is everything that Bill Clinton was not as president and as a person, but how he wishes to portray himself.

Interestingly, President Duncan grieves for his wife, who died of cancer. Now, why would co-author Bill Clinton write that the president's wife died?

The story would be interesting if it were not so predictable. You just knew that Russia would be the bad guy. Not Iran, the chief sponsor of terrorism. Not China, our principal economic rival. Always Russia, Russia, Russia.

The book is too long, over 500 pages. The story could have been told in about 250 pages, but what do you expect with Bill Clinton as the co-author?

At the end, President Duncan (Clinton) tells the Russian ambassador: "Oh, and stay out of our elections. After I speak tomorrow, you'll have all you can handle to keep rigging your own."

Then Duncan shuts down the Russian embassy, kicks out the Russians, and imposes drastic sanctions.

The Russians must be wondering why they paid Bubba $500,000 for a speech when Hillary was Secretary of State, or if it was too much to pay Hillary $145 million for her to approve the sale of uranium.

Seems as though the Clintons take the money but do not stay bought.

There you have it: James Patterson and the publishing companies, in these 500 pages of drivel, do their bit as part of the swamp to push the Russian hoax. I paid $3 at a library sale, to help my local library, but my advice is to save your money and time.

The best I can say is that Bill Clinton is using his talents to lie and deceive to write fiction, just as Hillary did with the dirty Steele dossier.