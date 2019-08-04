You know Democrats are in trouble if Bill Maher thinks they're crazy

First, the 2020 candidates have now confirmed that President Obama deported and separated families. They didn't call them "concentration camps," but the photos are very similar.

It's been fun cashing some of the dividends from the CNN Democrat debate.

This is going to be good for my next Spanish TV debate with a liberal Democrat indignant about the way people are treated at the border or Trump's mandate for ICE to pick up violating court orders.

Second, another big dividend arrived this weekend when Bill Maher of HBO said this:

All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump — and, of course, they’re blowing it! ... Coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in "America sucks."

Maher also said that there is a case of "Trump fatigue," especially from people who think he tweets too much or don't like his style.

Maher's problem is that the Democrats are indeed crazy and can't control themselves.

In fact, I would argue that there is more fatigue about the use of the word "racist" and the pandering that we are watching in these debates.

The Democrats won't listen to Bill Maher. Don't be surprised if "The Squad" calls him another "white racist." Didn't they call Speaker Pelosi a racist, too?

