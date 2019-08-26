Worries about Justice Ginsburg's health driving the Left to issue threats against Trump replacing her

But the news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been treated for a recurrence of pancreatic cancer has the Left in a tizzy. Should President Trump be able to name a replacement for her and the GOP-majority Senate confirm that nominee, the Court will have a 5- or 6-vote majority for originalism — actually following what the Constitution says, not what Liberals imagine that it should have said.

We already know that the Left regards the United States Constitution as a noxious constraint on their dream of using the might of the state to compel obedience to their dogmas, however they may evolve. The First and Second Amendments bother them a lot. But when the Supreme Court is dominated by liberals who make up rights they like from the previously unknown penumbra of the "living" Constitution, that pesky document matters less.

For the record, I admire Justice Ginsburg's tenacity and strength against the ailments that bedevil her. I also admire her ability to be a close friend of her ideological nemesis, the late Justice Alito Scalia. But I do not admire her jurisprudence, nor her activism for the ACLU that preceded her appointment to the Court.

It's not worth the time to dissect the wrong premise about confirming justices during an election year in Axelrod's wrong tweet. Liberals are disinterested in argument, and the Murder Turtle running the Senate gets this and won't even play their game. This is about power. On an objective level, perhaps Justice Ginsburg should step down, but she has the power not to and therefore it's silly to whine about her not doing it. Similarly, we have the power to shove a new conservative Supreme Court justice down the Dems' throats, so it's silly to argue with the libs about it (though our objective case for doing it is strong). After a short and dignified interregnum, once the impending RBG vacancy becomes actively vacant, Donald Trump should unashamedly use the power of the office he was elected to and nominate a replacement, and Moscow Mitch should start rushin' toward confirming him — or her.

The elite's message will combine "Trump is illegitimate" with "Cocaine Mitch is breaking precedent" and "They're going to bring back slavery when they establish The Handmaid's Tale as the law of the land" with a bit of "This will shred the fabric of the nation we love so much that we support jerks who kneel during the National Anthem." (snip)

Of course, RBG is eager to disarm you, and she would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling Supreme Court kids who actually read Second Amendment. Her constitutional jurisprudence consists of disregarding what she dislikes that's in the Bill of Rights and making up stuff that's not in it but that she feels — not thinks, feels — should be in it. She's a terrible justice and conservatives would love to see her step down. But our side expressed no delight in her latest suffering comparable to the giddy revelry that greeted Koch's kicking the bucket. We're not monsters, though how long that remains true is up in the air. When you establish New Rules they tend to come back and bite you on the Schumer.

Progressives' ghoulish glee over the death of an old man turned into barely constrained panic when, later that day, it was revealed that their heroine Ruth Bader Ginsberg was just treated for pancreatic cancer yet again. Their disgraceful joy at David Koch's passing was yet another reminder of the harsh truth that leftists want you dead or enslaved. Koch's sin was that he disagreed with liberals (though, in important ways, also with conservatives). For that, these cretins danced around like idiots celebrating his succumbing. And they'll celebrate when you die too. Always believe people who tell you they hate you and want you dead.

