Winds of War: FARC's return to terrorism raises specter of a Venezuela-Colombia war

So much for appeasement with terrorists and Nobel peace prizes.

Colombia's FARC Marxist narcoterrorists are back in business, declaring an end to their participation in the Cuba-brokered peace accords and a return to warfare on Colombia. FARC's chief terrorist, Ivan Marquez, the slimy thug whose face was all over the cameras when the slaverings over the peace accords happened two or three years ago, made the announcement.

The implication is serious: The whole miserable development may just mean that not only will Colombia have to fight these punks all over again, they will have to go to war with Venezuela, too.

Andres Oppenheimer at the Miami Herald, that most cautious and establishmentarian of columnists, has the story:

Many see the announcement by a dissident group of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) rebels that they will break a 3-year-old peace deal and resume armed struggle as a domestic problem. But, more likely, it will become a Colombia-Venezuela dispute — and perhaps escalate into a regional conflict. Colombian President Ivan Duque already has pinned the blame on Venezuela. Hours after the FARC’s Aug. 29 announcement, he said that the leftist rebels are “a narco-terrorist criminal gang that counts on the safe harbor and support of (Venezuelan) dictator Nicolás Maduro.” What’s more, the Colombian government said the 32-minute video in which the FARC rebels announced their decision to take up arms again had been taped in Venezuelan territory. Colombian officials say Maduro, with Cuba’s help, has decided to help re-arm Colombia’s rebels in an effort to destabilize that country.

What we do know is that FARC was taken out of action from the accords in exchange for things like free congressional seats, free jobs, and free radio time to spread their Marxist propaganda to voters, and most important, no jailtime for 50 years of some of the most brutal criminal war crimes this side of Pol Pot. It wasn't good enough, not with their buddies, the fellow terrorist group ELN taking over their lucrative cocaine trade as well as large parts of Venezuela's territory to boot. My sources say that the two groups are actually the same thing now, and Venezuela's Maduro dictatorship is openly supporting these vile creatures.

War from a terror group that has literally taken over another country and is using it as a base to attack its home country. And that same country has also shipped 1.3 million refugees just to Colombia alone.

It is a cause for war if there ever was one. Thus far, Colombia seems to be showing restraint (probably too much, given the horror at their border) but Oppenheimer, and my sources, say this isn't going to last forever. Maduro is a complete outlaw and now the terrorists he's sheltering and allowing to take over the southern half of the country are launching into a war on Colombia. How could Colombia ignore this? How could it not fight back?

And how could every civilized country in the region and beyond not support Colombia as it looks to be forced to take the lead? Brazil, Peru, Chile, the U.S., Canada, and Israel will help Colombia. Cuba, Russia and China will try to buttress Maduro. (They should be warned that they'll eat their billions in loans to Venezuela if they do and Maduro loses). It could very well be a flash world war, given the horror Colombia is facing.

One wonders if this is how the Maduro regime is finally going to go up in flames. It's a crisis that doesn't look as though its resolution will simply involve muddling through. So much for phony peace appeasement accords indeed. Wasn't it Winston Churchill who warned that when the contest comes down to choosing shame or war, choosing the shame of appeasement always gets you war anyway? Such as this?

Owing to the neglect of our defences and the mishandling of the German problem in the last five years, we seem to be very near the bleak choice between War and Shame. My feel­ing is that we shall choose Shame, and then have War thrown in a lit­tle later on even more adverse terms than at present.

Amazing how well that British wisdom also applies to Colombia.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Depunity / Andrew Elvidge via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 and public domain sources