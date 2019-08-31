Why do elected officials embrace the same Islam that wants to destroy them?

I am truly puzzled by what is going on in this increasingly dark world. On the one hand, all kinds of Islamic associations and groups in places such as Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Sweden demand not only to be treated like everyone else, which they are, but granted special privileges — such as application of sharia law. Yet Muslim governments — even in those semi-moderate countries such as Turkey and Egypt — systematically discriminate against non-Muslims. I fail to see the justice of this in the 21st century...or are we still wallowing in the Dark Ages?

The solemn duty of all majorities, all people in power, is to serve as protectors of all minorities and the powerless. The list of people who need fair treatment and are entitled to it is indeed long and is not limited to religious minorities. Women, even to this day, are among the most disenfranchised groups in the world — sadly, most shamefully, in Islamic lands.

While Western European countries (E.U.) and the United States are going above and beyond to cater to new arrivals, the Muslim migrants, and illegal aliens, they can do a lot for U.S. citizens, the veterans, the poor, and the needy, who are completely neglected.

Elected officials: Are you listening?

Elected officials: Do you care?

Elected officials: Are you doing anything?

It is beyond belief that America, the greatest superpower on the planet, is gradually losing its own power to political correctness.

This is an important question that it is in everyone's mind: what did we learn from the 9/11 attacks? Answer: Absolutely nothing. America had the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from this tragedy and from its European allies and stop this mess of Islamic immigration before it got out of control. On the contrary, president after president started to appease the 7th-century mentality of pro-sharia Muslims, and they started to bring even more Muslims from countries such as Somalia and Kenya to resettle them across the U.S. In other words, like Germany, America too committed cultural suicide.

Hiding behind religion, Islam started to infiltrate in every place of our government with the aim of replacing liberty with 7th-century Islamic barbarism. Its goal: To bring Western civilization under the rule of Islam.

It is foolish to believe that politicians are out there strictly to serve the good, whatever that may be. It is prudent to keep in mind that society produces politicians by the truckload but Lincolns and Washingtons with great rarity.

Islam by no means is a religion. It was started by Muhammad as a cult and spread like a wildfire with violent jihad as its engine. To understand how quickly Islam spread around the world, we must see the timeline of Islam.

Fourteen hundred years later, the civilized world, by its own sheer stupidity, brought these Islamists inside their gates, hoping they could learn and behave like humans in no time at all. What a gigantic mistake, and now we are stuck in quicksand and unable to move.

If they only knew that true Muslims do not and cannot believe in freedom of choice or any man-made law, such as the U.S. Constitution, perhaps they would have stopped them from invading the civilized world.

Islam means "submission": everything is up to Allah, as clearly and repeatedly stipulated in the Qur'an. The raison d'être for the Muslim is to be unconditionally submissive to the will and dictates of Allah. Everything a "good" Muslim does is contingent upon the will and decree of Allah, he is indoctrinated to believe. A Muslim is, first and foremost, an Ummahist — a citizen of international Islam. Thus, it is crucial for Muslims to donate money to pro-Islam politicians in order to advance the cause of Islam — something the Western mind completely ignored while it became America's historical failure.

Islam is a belief of a backward people in a primitive and barbaric age. It is hooked in time and place. It harbors the ambition of taking the 21st-century world back 14 centuries and ruling it by its dogma of violence, intolerance, injustice, and death.

We must do everything in our power to stop this revolt against humanity and modernity.