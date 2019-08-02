Where are the Democrats? China shows what real repression of Muslims looks like with orders to shops to take down signs

BEIJING: Authorities in the Chinese capital have ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to "Sinicize" its Muslim population.

Lots of nasty repressions go on in China, but here's one from Reuters that the Democrats ought to be all over :

Employees at 11 restaurants and shops in Beijing selling halal products and visited by Reuters in recent days said officials had told hem to remove images associated with Islam, such as the crescent moon and the word "halal" written in Arabic, from signs.

Because isn't President Trump some sort of bad guy for his falsely labeled "Muslim ban" requiring extra screening for entry into the U.S. from nations that export terrorists? Because aren't these same Democrats supposedly concerned about "concentration camps," which is what Beijing actually has been doing and probably still is to its Muslim Uighur population in its far west? Even CAIR has spoken out about that one and, to its credit, says it doesn't believe the Chicoms when they claim they've released most people from their Muslim re-education camps. Democrats should be even more outraged about these new acts, since they have the go-for-it signal from CAIR.

But where are the Democrats on this? What we are seeing is a cut and dried case of repression in a country that claims it has freedom of religion. We've seen how these communists interpret that in their attacks on Christian places of worship and on Chinese Christians themselves. Now we are seeing them pull the same thing on believing Muslims, who, by the way, are not foreigners and have not embraced any foreign ideology. Most people who are Muslim in China are Uighurs, people the Chinese conquered in the 18th century and then annexed to their nation as is. Foreign, they are not, and by the way, most of them are pretty secular without Beijing's help. A friend who was the chief foreign correspondent of a news agency told me a few years ago that the trashiest dance halls in Beijing were run by Uighurs, which doesn't sound too devoutly Islamic.

Nowhere to be found.

Actually, Democrats have been pretty hypocritical about China. Joe Biden, through his son, has cut billion-dollar deals with the Chinese government. The Clinton political machine and the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation have always been the Chinese government's best friend. China, according to U.S. intelligence agencies, has big designs on interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election — in the Democrats' favor. Democrats at the debate denounced Trump as being "chaotic" or inchoate about China if they said anything, ignoring hugely what China has been up to. China, by contrast, has been pretty clear about what it's doing. Even the left-leaning Atlantic has noticed a problem, stating that Democrats are treating China as an "afterthought":

There was a post-superpower quality to this week's Democratic debates. On both nights, foreign policy came up near the end, and the discussion focused mostly on the need to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, avoid war with Iran and, in Michael Bennet's words, "invest in America again." That's fine, as far as it goes. But there was strikingly little discussion about America's role in upholding a particular balance of power in the world. It was almost as if these Democratic candidates were running for prime minister of Canada. That's a problem, because the United States is trying to uphold a particular balance of power, even as the economic and military might of China keeps growing. Washington is now pursuing roughly the same grand strategy that ended in war with Japan in 1941: preventing any single Asian power from dominating the Western Pacific. China is challenging that effort. And unless the world's two superpowers accommodate each other, that challenge could lead to war.

China's repression of street signs and Muslims in its far west, in Xinjiang, ought to be a slam-dunk for Democrats to denounce. If they can't say anything about China's hostile military moves in the Pacific, you'd think they'd say something against this. Somehow, they aren't. Now China is giving them even bigger reasons to denounce it, and their silence is getting louder than words.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with public domain sources.