What happens when a bunch of unpopular leaders greet Trump?

Justin Fox made this point over the weekend:

Donald Trump is an unpopular president. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average as of Friday afternoon, only 43.3% of Americans approve of his performance. FiveThirtyEight, which weights polls by quality, sample size and partisan lean, puts the average at 41.6%.

But as the president meets with leaders of the other G7 countries in the French resort city of Biarritz this weekend, he can take solace in the fact that he's more popular than almost all of his peers.

The lone exception seems to be Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, whose cabinet's approval rating is 48.8% (to only 35% disapproval) in the Japan Political Pulse poll aggregator maintained by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA.

Only 32% of Germans polled for broadcaster ARD a few weeks ago said they were satisfied with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval rating was 41% in one recent poll and 39% in another (and in the second poll, by Ipsos, only 33% agreed that he "has done a good job and deserves to be re-elected")...

Then there is French President Emmanuel Macron, the one other more or less directly elected head of state (as opposed to leader of a parliamentary government) coming to Biarritz.

In so many ways, he's the diametric opposite of Trump: young, cosmopolitan, well-spoken, technocratic. He's the least popular of the lot, with a 28% approval rating in the most recent poll listed by the diligent editors of the "Opinion polling on the Emmanuel Macron presidency" Wikipedia page and 22% percent in the one before that.