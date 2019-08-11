UK Daily Mail claims Epstein was not despondent, told guards and others that someone had tried to kill him

Jeffrey Epstein told prison guards and fellow inmates that he believed someone had tried to kill him in the weeks before his death, a source has revealed to DailyMail.com

The Daily Mail of London has exclusive claims based on anonymous inside sources that supports the theory that Jeffrey Epstein was assassinated to prevent him from incriminating others.

The insider, who had seen the disgraced financier on several occasions during his incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, also claims that the normally reserved Epstein seemed to be in good spirits.

'There was no indication that he might try to take his own life,' the source told DailyMail.com

'From what I saw, he was finally starting to adjust to prison. I think he was comforted by the rigidity of his new life.'

Attorney General William Barr, who already has a very full plate investigating the Russia Hoax, is “appalled” by the death and promises, “Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Epstein was supposedly under constant video surveillance. If it turns out that a mysterious glitch rendered the system inoperable at the critical moments of death, that will be enough to destroy any credibility for the idea it was a genuine suicide. Who authorized the reported end of the suicide watch? There are investigative leads that must be pursued with all the vigor the Department of Justice is capable of.

Peter Skurkiss today nails it, as he writes,

“[P]ublic trust will continue to evaporate. This spells trouble for all of us. If people's confidence in government falls far enough, then things can be held together only with force. That won't be America.”

And already we are seeing lunatic theories bandied about:

Following her MSNBC’s colleagues’ conspiratorial theme, Joy Ann Reid is repeatedly using her show this AM to suggest AG Bill Barr may be connected to Epstein’s death. pic.twitter.com/KE4IG7EILH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 10, 2019

It is still possible that some of the truth will come out thanks to documents seized from Epstein’s townhouse, flight logs, and other data. So far as I know, nobody has investigated his private island residence for evidence. Civil litigation will proceed as well.

Many people old enough to have seen it on live television in 1963 are reminded of the assassination of Lee Harvey Oswald by Jack Ruby, another instance of shutting up someone who could have uncovered a mystery that remains an open sore. Epstein’s death in federal custody is the worst blow against trust in government since the assassinations of JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald.