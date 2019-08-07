Trump-haters revelaing their own hatefulness in blaming Turmp for shootings

"I mean this is a president who seems to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained?"

This statement is so sick it merits only one answer: “Mental illness and real hatred, Mika. Like yours.”

She added:

“He is inciting hatred, inciting violence, inciting racism if he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say, this is wrong and we stand together against this and we are doing this, this and this to help fight hate crimes.”

He did just that. And where have you been during the incessant attacks on Trump supporters and all those who refuse to surrender to the America-hating, socialist loving, leftist mob? Mika’s husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough, parroted his better half, dutifully opining of Trump:

"As you know, he's inciting hatred now and he's been inciting hatred up until yesterday because he sees that as a good political strategy.”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis Beto “It’s avocado, honey” O’Rourke appeared on “Morning Joe” after the mass shootings and compared President Trump’s statements with the rhetoric of Nazi Germany: “The only modern Western democracy… that said anything close to this is the Third Reich, Nazi Germany.”

O’Rourke then mimicked a member of the media, asking, “Hey, Beto, do you think the president is racist?” To which he replied, "Well, Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist! He’s been racist from Day 1.” The regenerative-dirt-eating Democrat added that the nation is “reaping” what Trump and his supporters have “sown.”

In fact, we are reaping what “progressive” Democrats have been sowing for years: the all-out attack on meaning, dignity, tradition, the founding principles of the union, and the concept of e pluribus unum, “out of many comes one.” Envy, grievance and the blood sport of offense taking, in the guise of identity politics and intersectionality, have replaced gratitude and reverence as foundational American principles. No society can long endure this exchange.

Democrats are now competing to see who can use the strongest, foulest language to denounce Trump and his supporters. Those who have the temerity to want to “Make America Great Again” are denounced as evil. To put it mildly, these attacks are misplaced.

Nazi Germany essentially banned religion. Hitler disdained Christianity. Yet, leftists simultaneously accuse Trump of being Hitler and a crazed, right-wing religious extremist. Those in a truly tyrannical government crave power above all else, therefore they can’t countenance competition. The Deep State must be the One True God. Christianity becomes heresy. Jesus Christ—or his followers-- become racist. Or something. Perhaps deplorables.

It is a historical fact that, when governments take away their citizens’ firearms, they take away their citizens’ freedoms immediately thereafter.

Mika Brzezinski and those like her “seem to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained?”

Photo credit: MSNBC screen grab (croppped)