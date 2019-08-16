Tlaib and Omar: Ineligible to hold public office in America

Congressional representative Rashida Tlaib and congressional representative Ilhan Omar are ineligible to serve as congressional representatives, according to American law. But they enjoy the support of every member of Congress, from both sides of the aisle. No one may hold any public office in America who does not honestly and without reservation swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. That is the law, which is being ignored by virtually everyone in authority in every branch of government.

Tlaib and Omar openly oppose the Constitution. The evidence of their opposition is made clear by their support and defense of sharia, which is Islamic law that in almost every aspect is diametrically opposed to constitutional law. It is simply not possible simultaneously to support and defend both the Constitution and sharia, since the two are so completely opposed one to the other. Tlaib and Omar did swear to support and defend the Constitution, but they committed perjury on doing so, as their allegiance is to sharia. They also both support Islamic groups aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, which has declared war against America, and declared the United States to be an enemy state. Tlaib and Omar, for example, have both spoken out in support of Hamas, a group that defines itself in its charter as being a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas also defines itself as being uninterested in peace or negotiations with its neighbors, but dedicated to the extermination of Jews. Article 7 of the Hamas Charter reveals that Hamas follows the teachings of Muhammad, who is quoted in Article 7 as prophesying that, in the last days, Muslims would exterminate Jews. Article 13 of the Hamas Charter reveals that Palestinians have no interest in peace or negotiation with Israel, but only in its complete destruction. These and other aspects of the Hamas Charter, the document that defines the nature and purposes of Hamas, leave no doubt that Hamas is not interested in seeking peace or in complying with international standards, but only in complying with the teachings of Muhammad, which clearly define Jews and Christians to be the worst of people, worthy of repression, persecution, enslavement, rape, mutilation, and murder. Tlaib and Omar's support for Hamas, who are self-defined as enemies of Israel, America, and civilization, also defines Tlaib and Omar as enemies of America, of its Constitution, of its values, norms, and institutions, and as ineligible to hold public office, per American law. Image: Lorie Shaull via Flickr.