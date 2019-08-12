Those Castro brothers from Texas (not the ones from Cuba!)

As if the Cuban Castro brothers were not enough of a pain in the neck for the whole planet, the United States has ended up having a pair of our own, with obnoxious, though so far less lethal traits. They are the Castro twin brothers from San Antonio, Texas: Julian (one minute older than his brother) and Joaquin.

Everybody knows the infamous Castro brothers from Cuba, Fidel and Raúl, who operated as a team, and the incomparable damage they produced for decades to their nation and the world.

Their mother, Maria “Rosie” Castro, a Chicana political activist who helped establish the Chicano explicitly racially-based political party La Raza Unida (“The United Race”), must be very proud of them.

In 1971, Mama Castro was active in the campaign to free communist activist Angela Davis, reason for which she was under the FBI observation.

She was the very reason the Castro brothers blessed us with their presence in the public service and the political activism of today. Their father, Jessie Guzman, a communist activist, never married Rosie, and the couple separated when the brothers were eight years old. Their grandparents were originally from northern Mexico.

Julian Castro served as a mayor of San Antonio (2009-2014) and a U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (2014-2017) during the Obama administration. On January 20, 2019, he formally announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

Joaquin Castro was a member of the Texas House of Representatives (2003-2013) and he currently is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’s 20th District (2013 to date). During the 2016 presidential election, Joaquin served as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Joaquin grew a beard so that people could distinguish him from his presidential candidate twin brother, Julian. (Raúl didn’t grow a beard in order to distinguish himself from his brother, Fidel.)

The brothers Julian and Joaquin, the “mini-me” version of the ill-reputed Cuban duo, seem to have embarked on the journey to socialism, the direction their Democratic Party is currently navigating. Although President Trump declared for everybody to hear that “America will never be a socialist country,” the Castro brothers are tone-deaf, and they attack the president and his supporters whenever they have the chance.

Brother Julian is a big supporter of affirmative action, Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal and gun control. He is also very active in finding a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants as part of a comprehensive immigration reform. In addition, as a not-so-devout Catholic, he is pro-abortion, pro same-sex marriages and pro-transgender persons serving in the military.

In July 2019, when police officers in different cities were doused with water by rioting crowds, Julian Castro unveiled his “police reform plan” to end the “aggressive policing” that targets racial minorities. He said that we have some great police officers, but “this is not a case of bad apples” and that “the system is broken.”

Brother Joaquin has been active, too. In February 2019, he authored House Joint Resolution 46 to overturn Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States. Although the bill passed the House and the Senate, the president vetoed it on March 15, 2019.

Joaquin is such a demagogue and so low in character that he outed his own donors in a bid to shame Trump supporters. On August 7, 2019, he posted a highly controversial tweet with Trump donors’ names and employers, although some of them were supporters of Democrats, including Castro himself.

Sure, the Castro brothers haven’t produced as much damage to our country as their Cuban namesakes have in theirs. This is only because they don’t have all the power levers. But give them time and they will evolve in the predicted direction.

Seeing such specimens, one may wonder what this country has done to deserve such pests with illusory political ambitions. Since we had no use for the originals, we need no second-rate copies either.

Image crdit: Lauren Gerson

TIBERIU DIANU has published several books and a host of articles on law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, DC and can be followed on MEDIUM. https://medium.com/@tdianu