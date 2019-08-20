The US Congress has decided to scrap the Constitution

Whereas Muslims and people perceived to be Muslim are subjected to false and dangerous stereotypes and myths including unfair allegations that they sympathize with individuals who engage in violence or terror or support the oppression of women, Jews, and other vulnerable communities ...

By passing that resolution, including the text cited above, the House of Representatives has established with painful clarity either that the members of the House are entirely ignorant with respect to the contents of the sacred texts of Islam, which clearly, repeatedly, and enthusiastically call for the hatred, discrimination, subjugation, terrorization, persecution, enslavement, rape, and mass murder of non-Muslims, or that the members of the House who voted to pass that resolution wish to deceive Americans with regard to the contents of those sacred texts.

The House of Representatives condemned Islamophobia. This means that House members condemn superior moral values and condemn criticism of fascism; genocide; terrorism; and a long series of violent, perverse, barbaric atrocities and abominations. Essentially, they condemn the traditional moral foundations of America, as well as of many other nations. They condemn principles of the Constitution, of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, and of the Almighty God of Abraham. And they condemn all American laws that criminalize all of the deranged, fascistic, and perverse practices authorized under Islamic law. The House of Representatives has forfeited its last vestige of legitimacy, as a legislative body, of honor, and of sanity.

The resolution further states the following:

Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives— (9) encourages all public officials to confront the reality of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other forms of bigotry, as well as historical struggles against them, to ensure that the United States will live up to the transcendent principles of tolerance, religious freedom, and equal protection as embodied in the Declaration of Independence andencourages all public officials to confront the reality of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other forms of bigotry, as well as historical struggles against them, to ensure that the United States will live up to the transcendent principles of tolerance, religious freedom, and equal protection as embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the first and 14th amendments to the Constitution.

The members of the House have encouraged all public officials to confront the "bigotry" of those who understand and openly declare that Islamofascism is an unlawful, barbaric abomination. The members of the House have equated "Islamophobia," the aversion to Islamic atrocities, with hatred of others based of their faith-based support of moral, ethical standards. The members of the House have caused to be immortalized in print the tragic fact that they believe the vile lie that anyone has a right, acknowledged by America's Constitution, to commit all of the crimes, perversions, and atrocities called for by Islamic law.

The members of the House have lost their collective mind.

But surely Americans can still look to their Senate to rescue Congress from the utter insanity of the House of Representatives. Surely the Senate must confront the House to set it straight on its senseless, lawless expressions. But alas, it is not so.

The fact is that the Senate and the House of Representatives are in full agreement in their insane expressions of disdain for truth, for American law, for the freedom to express truth, and for the lawful limits of their delegated power.

In fact, on April 5, 2017, all 100 United States senators voted to pass Senate Resolution 118, in which they defined as criminal anyone who displays any form of bias against Islam. They also asked federal, state, and local law enforcement officials to investigate and bring charges against anyone who displays any form of bias against Islam.

The 100 senators and the majority of the members of the House have decided that their moral sense is greater than that of other Americans. They have decided to grant themselves the power, not delegated to them by the Constitution, to determine that foreign laws that call for violation of American laws and egregious abuses against any non-Muslim are acceptable in America, as well as morally equivalent to American laws that classify the practices called for by Islamic law as criminal. They have defied American laws, rights, values, and norms, and reality, and their oath to support and defend America's Constitution. They are daft.