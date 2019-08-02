The only black Republican in the House is retiring

This is very bad news, and not simply at the symbolic level. Will Hurd of the 23rd Congressional District of Texas yesterday announced his retirement on Twitter at the close of the business day, “to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.” Hurd retired from the CIA and successfully ran for Congress in 2014.

Richard Baehr comments:

It is almost certain this seat will go to the Dems. Hurd won by very narrow margins in his election and re-election races. The wave of Republican House retirements is revealing; members do not expect to be back in majority

Justin Wise of The Hill:

Hurd's abrupt decision to not seek reelection comes amid a period of flux inside the Republican Party. He becomes the sixth GOP lawmaker and third House Republican from Texas to announce his retirement in the past two weeks.

Mike Conaway, another GOP lawmaker from Texas, announced Wednesday that he would not seek reelection. Pete Olson also announced his retirement last month.

Texas 23 is a large, sparsely populated area that covers the southern part lf West Texas, including the Big Bend National Park, and includes a long stretch of the border with Mexico:

(source)

I have to wonder if the growing confrontation between President Trump and the CIA has anything to do with Rep. Hurd’s decision. He is only 5 years out of the CIA, and no doubt has many friends there. Or, it could be a practical decision to cash in. Or, as Richard Baehr comments, a decision that he would likely lose.