The left's big blame game after El Paso: Guns, Trump, white supremacy

The left is trying to make political hay again over a mass shooting in El Paso and then another one in Dayton, blaming the whole thing on -- take your pick, guns, President Trump, or white supremacy. Just look at them go and this is hardly a comprehensive sampling of all versions of these same arguments out there:

Can we talk about mass shootings now?



Can we start to condemn domestic terrorism now?



Can we work together to safeguard American lives on our soil now?



It’s time to talk and follow up with action! pic.twitter.com/ucLNVSyJsl — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America.



How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart? It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2019

Another mass shooting, another horrific day for America.



Multiple news organizations have reported the gunman shared a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto. If true, let us be clear: this would be yet another white nationalist domestic terror attack. 1/ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 4, 2019

Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 3, 2019

We have a white supremacist problem. We have a gun problem. We have a money in politics problem. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 3, 2019

A country awash in guns + NRA $ saturating our politics + Trump fanning the flames of hate, violence and division + McConnell blocking any and all gun safety measures = mass shootings. It doesn’t take a mathematician. Vote in 2020 like our lives depend on it. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 4, 2019

We shouldn't have to live in fear of mass shootings. Congress must have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws. If they won't act, I will. pic.twitter.com/DbkXygBCnA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2019

Another hoax. This picture of guns arranged to say “Trump” is trending, attributed to the El Paso shooter with claims that these were his firearms.



A quick reverse image search shows that the shooter did not take this photo. It’s been on Reddit for ages. pic.twitter.com/zUS8KDNHZJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg condemned President Trump for allowing white nationalism and gun violence to flourish under his watch. pic.twitter.com/zA0gOgy4zr — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 4, 2019

#ElPaso Yet another shooting for Trump's pals to capitalise on



The sad truth is every shooting serves as a huge opportunity for the NRA to sell more guns by insanely insisting you must arm yourself to defend yourself — MiMi xxx (@Mi_xxxMi) August 3, 2019

Not Muslim

Not Mexican

Not whatever race Trump chooses to demonize today



Just a white guy. A white guy with easy access to guns. A white guy who killed many of his fellow US citizens in #ElPaso



America you have a problem



Start by banning the @NRA pic.twitter.com/eP8l4MTBH0 — Planet Belfast πͺπΊπ³οΈ‍π (@Planet_Belfast) August 3, 2019

This is unacceptable. This cannot carry on. After every mass shooting we are assured that action will be taken. No real action has yet been taken and as a result more people have died. This is a result of the Trump Administration’s failure to act on the issue of Gun Control. pic.twitter.com/EbX388Jtqq — JAMES THE THIRD πΉ (@jmsthethird) August 4, 2019

Tragedy & Murder in #ElPaso by a White Supremacist who hated Latinos, Gays & Democrats



Radicalised by Trump & his chums



But he will be “mentally ill” who watched too many action films & played “nasty” online games



No Ban

No Wall

No Gun Control



Just Excuses — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 3, 2019

251 mass shootings in the US this year.

8732 gun deaths.

2 more such atrocities in the last 24 hours, killing 29.

But please carry on tweeting about Sadiq Khan and the state of London, Donald Trump. https://t.co/CTq8akydMw — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 4, 2019

Shooting in El Paso Texas at a shopping mall. 16 dead 4 injured latest reports. I a foreigner watching on in horror as Mr Trump still let's his people carry Guns. Armed as well. Madness pic.twitter.com/QOLUzsTcVn — Guy Leacock (@LeacockGuy) August 4, 2019

This is the piece of shit that killed 19 people at my hometown @ElPasoTXGov #PrayForElPaso I am beyond concerned how brainwashed these people are. Thank you Trump for screwing us π‘. Guns should be banned! pic.twitter.com/AcN9ADf8OO — Jorge A. Medina (@Jmedin21) August 3, 2019

No gun control..this is what you get every terriosts since 9/11 is a white republican home grown..Trump's 90% to blame pic.twitter.com/2yxQF6sDoD — Petexx55 (@petexx55) August 4, 2019

The El Paso shooters social media has Trump spelled out in guns. He is a white supremacist. He wanted to shoot immigrants. YOU incited this. #WhiteNationalistPresident pic.twitter.com/rnax1WnucB — A2Mamman (@A2Mamman) August 4, 2019

It’s the 3rd mass shooting this week in America and Donald Trump is too busy golfing . Wash, rinse, repeat. Is it still too soon to talk about gun reform? #massshooting #ElPaso pic.twitter.com/P55W5MBNmu — LaLa LaCrosse (@HolaLaLa74) August 3, 2019

This #walmartshooting happened because a white racist trump supporting asshole was able to get his hands in a gun he shouldn't have but y'all wanna focus in immigrants being dangerous? pic.twitter.com/zFvfdRgqQh — PHASE FOUR IS HERE (@TrendelAnderson) August 3, 2019

It's nothing but cheap opportunism of the sleaziest sort.

Guns have been around since the Constitution was signed and mass shootings have been around since the dawn of the 20th century. They seem to be getting more frequent now, which is why people are wanting answers, too. Always, it's some young adult who's alienated and had a problem with their upbringing. There's some kind of problem of the heart. And almost always, there's some kind of use or abuse of drugs. The Middle Eastern terrorist spray shootings were a variant of their era but seem to have related causes and comparable mass killer profiles. Today, the shooters are usually teenaged or young white adult males alienated by too much video games and Internet chat boards (this one from El Paso posted his manifesto here), a crazed desire for fame and significance in an era that degrades white males as the cause of all the world's problems, zero knowledge of how to make themselves matter, lots of ego, and some kind of glomming off the news to create that significance they crave from their empty heads. It's always something addled, and this freak (guess what, I am not naming him) was cartoonishly inchoate, as if he only had the most rudimentary understanding of how the world worked, his manifesto was a mixture of Nazi lebensraum greenthink and rage against Mexicans. Copycats within ten days of a mass shooting and a flood of media coverage are very common, experts say, which fits El Paso and Dayton to a tee. These were copycats.

None of this is stopping Democrats and leftists from their lockstep solution of gun control, something that didn't stop mass shootings in these gun-free zones (Gilroy was a gun-free zone). And banning guns in any case, would just mean these maniacs would use cars (as they did in London,) arson fires in buildings full of people (as one did in Japan), or knives (again, as was done in London). It's a glib non-solution. Gun bans even excite some of them, as the New Zealand mass killer had held that as part of his agenda. This creep inspired some of these recent shootings in the copycat dynamic.

What's also obnoxious is their claim that Trump, who condemned the maniac and sent comfort to the victims, was somehow responsible. Trump has never advocated mass shooting or justified anyone who has. That won't stop the left. Already, they have attempted to paint the killer as a Republican, actually changing the man's registration from Democrat to Republian on some social media site as GatewayPundit reported here. They've also been passing around a phony photo claiming that a photo of guns spelling out the name of Trump was something the killer brought to the fore - it's actually been around for years. It's a desperate effort to tie this killer to Trump and it's pure garbage. Actually, it's quite likely that the red state of Texas is going to execute this loser even as the gun control lobby turns itself into the anti-death penalty lobby, so we know the opportunism is already ready to twist to confront. These people trying to pin the whole thing on Trump just hate right wingers and want to blame them for every inchoate freak raised badly as their means of gaining power.

The political opportunism is disgusting. And counterproductive. And it sure as heck isn't going to work. Maybe they should shut the heck up for long enough for the sane people of Texas and Ohio to just clear the bodies.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot, with modification by Monica Showalter