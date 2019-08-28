The Ferguson Effect comes to New York: NYPD arrests plummet in wake of officer firing in Garner case

According to Fox News, citing a report in the New York Post:

The firing of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was involved in the fatal arrest of Eric Garner in 2014, appears to have already had an effect on the Big Apple, with the number of arrests dropping sharply compared to 2018 and cops warning of plummeting morale among New York City's finest.

NYPD cops made 3,508 arrests compared to 4,827 a year earlier, according to the Post.

Only a leftist could not have seen this coming.

What happened in New York was a tough situation. Yes, it was a shame that Garner, an illegal seller of loose cigarettes, did die over what was called an illegal if short duration chokehold. But the problem was more than cops using bad chokeholds: The lesson from this story could have been that Garner should not have been resisting arrest, with the further teachable moment that the cops have to make split-second decisions, and this death that came of that not happening was about cops defending themselves from imminent harm rather than racial animus. Instead of that lesson, though, the whole incident became dominated by race hustlers whipping up racial controversy (even though black cops were also involved) and then New York's blue-city leftist politicians heaping opprobrium for the New York Police Department as the Klan in blue. As leftists, they already don't like cops, starting with city's much-detested Mayor Bill de Blasio, who once claimed that he had "the talk" with his multi-racial son about the inherent racism of New York's cops against black people.

The net result of that sorry act is what always happens when this kind of political grandstanding wins the day: A long, slow police strike. Cops are now afraid to enforce the law, or quite possibly unwilling to enforce the law under these unacceptable ground conditions. If cops can be fired for doing their jobs, the best course of action is to do less of their jobs. If a leftist blue city doesn't have the cops' back, why the heck should they stick their necks out? If the legal ground under their feet is wobbly, they'll seek safer ground higher up. Pro-active policing goes out the window with this kind of demonization of cops, How could anyone ever prove that a police officer didn't see something happening? If cops are the bad guy now, crime can be someone else's problem. Being human, cops will pick and choose only the most politically and racially fireproof cases before taking any enforcement action. Pro-active enforcement equals lost pensions. If the left wants to politicize policing, then policing will come solely from the standpoint of officers' political safety, not the city's physical safety.

It was the result seen in Ferguson, Missouri, when a completely innocent police officer lost his job due to the political establishment's cheerleading to the false claim "hands up, don't shoot," which was made worse by the Obama administration promoting the narrative. Here's Wikipedia.

And the left has denied that that ever happened.

But the Ferguson Effect played out a second time in Baltimore, with the death of another black man arrested for a crime, Freddy Gray, triggering more demonization of police by leftist politicians looking to make hay. Arrests plummeted. Here's what USA Today reported

In the space of just a few days in spring 2015 – as Baltimore faced a wave of rioting after Freddie Gray, a black man, died from injuries he suffered in the back of a police van – officers in nearly every part of the city appeared to turn a blind eye to everyday violations. They still answered calls for help. But the number of potential violations they reported seeing themselves dropped by nearly half. It has largely stayed that way ever since. “What officers are doing is they’re just driving looking forward. They’ve got horse blinders on,” says Kevin Forrester, a retired Baltimore detective. The surge of shootings and killings that followed has left Baltimore easily the deadliest large city in the United States. Its murder rate reached an all-time high last year; 342 people were killed. The number of shootings in some neighborhoods has more than tripled. One man was shot to death steps from a police station. Another was killed driving in a funeral procession.