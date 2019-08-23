Suddenly, Bernie Sanders gets practical about not eliminating fossil fuels

When questioned by a student yesterday, socialist Bernie Sanders unwittingly illustrated Robert Conquest’s First Law of Politics: “Everyone is conservative about what he knows best.” For the rest of us, Sanders “knows” that we have to stop using fossil fuels entirely, at a (lowball) cost of $16 trillion, within 10 years.

But what Sanders “knows best” in this case is his own schedule and needs, both personal and political. That’s why when a student asked him yesterday if he was going to practice what he preaches and stop using fossil fuels in his campaign, mockery was the result: Bernie mocks student who asks him to “practice what you preach” by limiting fossil fuel use. pic.twitter.com/fDovmNfqgW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2019 Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab