Suddenly, Bernie Sanders gets practical about not eliminating fossil fuels
When questioned by a student yesterday, socialist Bernie Sanders unwittingly illustrated Robert Conquest’s First Law of Politics: “Everyone is conservative about what he knows best.”
For the rest of us, Sanders “knows” that we have to stop using fossil fuels entirely, at a (lowball) cost of $16 trillion, within 10 years.
But what Sanders “knows best” in this case is his own schedule and needs, both personal and political. That’s why when a student asked him yesterday if he was going to practice what he preaches and stop using fossil fuels in his campaign, mockery was the result:
Bernie mocks student who asks him to “practice what you preach” by limiting fossil fuel use. pic.twitter.com/fDovmNfqgW— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2019
Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab
