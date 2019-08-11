So who are the Democrats' 'faves' who might be breathing a sigh of relief at Epstein's demise?

The press has thrown flak at Twitter and President Trump who called the case for Arkancide. American Thinker contributor Taylor Day, in her July 25 piece , did make a compelling case as to why this could actually happen.

Now that Jeffrey Epstein's dead in the strangest of circumstances - the accused child sex trafficker reportedly said someone tried to murder him three weeks ago, the guy got taken off suicide watch by some psychiatrist who said he wasn't suicidal, the guy turns up dead, the guy's prison security cameras mysteriously malfunctioned, it's not hard to think someone wanted him dead, either by "allowing" him to do himself in, or else by doing the KGB thing in the Manhattan Correctional Center.

Which inevitably draws attention back to remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter Christine, who said on July 7 that a lot of Democratic 'faves' might be going down with this bust of Jeffrey Epstein. As the Washington Examiner reported on July 7:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter said that some favorite figures of both the Right and Left may be implicated in the sex trafficking case alleged against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. "This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may — whether on Republicans or Democrats," Christine Pelosi tweeted Saturday after news of Epstein's arrest broke.

Cripes, how would she have known that? It suggests she really knew something bad was coming down the pike for the 'faves' after Epstein talked. And if they were 'faves' to Democrats, who again were they? The swirling speculation about Epstein being done in at the Manhattan big house makes it impossible not to wonder about those faves. If Epstein's gone and dead men tell no tales, who might be breathing a sigh of relief? I wrote a bit about that earlier here and here.

Here's what's known so far about prominent Democrats who have turned up in Epstein's orbit, from two sources - Epstein's 2005 stolen black book of phone numbers, as well as recently unsealed court documents. To be fair, there are likely some who were put onto the black book for vanity purposes - President Trump, for example likely fell into this category, along with David Rockefeller and Steve Forbes. There also were recently released court documents -- 2,000 pages -- a couple days ago, related to a young victim's accusations of being trafficked by Epstein. They are her word for it, but perhaps more interesting because the people she names really do seem to be 'faves' to people such as the Pelosis.

In addition to the Clintons, of course.

Here is the list I created earlier from the 2005 Black Book. The first two entries came from a New York magazine piece on Epstein's high society contacts:

Band, Doug: Influence peddler. Name found in Epstein’s black book and on Epstein’s private jet log.

A onetime White House intern who climbed his way to being Bill Clinton’s bag carrier, body man, fixer, and all-purpose gatekeeper, Band arranged for the former president to travel to Africa on Epstein’s 727 in 2002. Band would go on to help his boss found the Clinton Global Initiative in 2005, a choice platform from which he launched his own lucrative favor-trading corporate-advisory firm, Teneo. Throughout that time, he took a number of trips on Epstein’s plane and attended parties at his townhouse. Band resigned from his position at CGI in 2012; leaked emails later showed Band and Chelsea Clinton trading accusations of conflicts of interest in a war of influence over her parents. More recently, Band’s been teaching a “Public Service” class at NYU. Vance, Cyrus Jr.: Prosecutor in the crosshairs. There are currently 475 level-three sex offenders registered in New York County, but in 2011, when an attorney from the office of Cy Vance, Manhattan DA, argued that Epstein’s risk level should be reduced, Justice Ruth Pickholz responded, “I have to tell you I am a little overwhelmed because I have never seen a prosecutor’s office do anything like this.” Pickholz denied the request — Epstein’s risk assessment put him 20 points above the required threshold for the highest level of offender — and the DA’s office later reversed its request. Though there’s no indication Vance and Epstein were friendly, his office has been criticized previously for declining to pursue sex-crimes charges against Harvey Weinstein that coincided with a donation from his attorneys (though Weinstein has since been charged by Vance’s office) and fraud charges against Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. —Irin Carmon But there are also others. Remember Mark Middleton? The disgraced Clinton operative who had his access curbed for using his ties to the White House to impress clients? Assuming that's him in the listing under Mark Middleton, and the Daily Beast reports that it is, he not only facilitated Epstein's many visits to the Clinton White House, he also appeared in the Epstein black book. He's not a prestige player, and he was disgraced in 1996, so what's he doing on the list? Here's another one - the long-connected Clinton operative and fixer Ira Magaziner. Just a name and number, probably from a business card. But why's he on the list? And Cheryl Mills. Sure enough, the now-famous Cheryl Mills, the Hillary Clinton aide who got total immunity for her role in the Clinton email scandal, despite her obvious conflicts of interest as Clinton's lawyer. Well, she turned up in Epstein's list. Wonder what that was about, it certainly wasn't celebrity prestige and no one knew who she was back in 2005. John Kerry. He ran for president in 2004. Perhaps he was a prestige name. But on the other hand, the name could have been put there quite a bit earlier. Be interesting to know why he was on the list, too.

Three more names come in from the recently unsealed court documents, which by the way, don't prove guilt -- one judge actually opposed releasing these documents to the Miami Herald last July on the grounds that not all the information was verifiably true. But now these names come up as potential faves, too, as the Daily Beast reports, starting with former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, whose name also appeared in the black book, but which, to me, at the time, seemed unimportant. The Beast reports:

Epstein also had longstanding ties with Richardson. The former governor, DNC chairman, and presidential candidate—who also served as President Clinton’s Energy Secretary and UN Ambassador in the late ’90s—was reportedly a guest of honor at Jeffrey Epstein’s secluded Zorro Ranch outside of Stanley, New Mexico, and appears in Epstein’s “little black book” of contacts. Giuffre has previously claimed that Epstein transported her to New Mexico as his underage “sex slave.” Richardson returned $50,000 in campaign donations from Epstein after the financier’s 2007 plea deal in Florida. The former governor has been hit by scandal before. In 2011, he was under investigation by a federal grand jury for possible campaign finance violations for allegedly giving a woman $250,000 in hush money after she threatened him with a sexual harassment suit. (The investigation was closed without any charges.) And in 2009, Richardson withdrew from a Cabinet appointment as President Obama’s Commerce Secretary over allegations of a pay-to-play donor scandal, though he was never charged. Another politician accused by Giuffre is George Mitchell, the former Democratic leader of the Senate and Bill Clinton’s Special Envoy for Northern Ireland (and later President Obama’s envoy to the Middle East). Mitchell built a renowned legacy as a statesman. In a 2003 profile of Epstein for Vanity Fair, the former Senator and Army counterintelligence officer praised Epstein: “He has supported some philanthropic projects of mine and organized a fund-raiser for me once. I would certainly call him a friend and a supporter.” The feeling was mutual, with Epstein regarding Mitchell as “the world’s greatest negotiator.” Dershowitz also claimed in a deposition that Mitchell was Epstein’s Palm Beach house guest.

So we have Richardson, Mitchell, and a third possible fave, named by Dershowitz in the unsealed documents, is former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, according to the Beast.

To be fair, they are all denying it, and maybe they are innocent. But one thing is sure here: All of these guys could easily be called Democratic 'faves.' They are the respected Democratic establishment, the supposed sane earlier face of the Democrats.

If any of these Democrats whose names have come up turn out to have been involved with Epstein's nefarious activities with underage girls, then we maybe have the answer to who these 'faves' are that Nancy Pelosi's daughter was talking about. She knew it was going to be some of them. Could these be the ones, or will there be some other names coming up as more of those 2,000 documents roll out and new investigations are undertaken?

Image credit: Montage by Monica Showalter from public domain sources