So which party is truly more racist?

White supremacy has been in the news lately and a leftist Harvard professor, Lawrence Tribe, said the other day that white supremacists are opposed to abortion because they are afraid that too many white babies will be aborted and it would make America less white.

A cherished myth of abortion-rights supporters is making the rounds again, this time peddled by someone who should know better: Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe. Despite having argued dozens of cases before the United States Supreme Court, Tribe evidently has difficulty uncovering basic facts. Or perhaps, like most blind defenders of the right to kill unborn human beings, he simply disregards them as needed to suit his agenda. On Sunday, the esteemed professor asserted that white supremacists oppose abortion. He then used this false claim to insinuate a sinister connection between racist and pro-life views: “White Supremacists oppose abortion because they fear it’ll reduce the number of white infants and thus contribute to what they fear as non-white “replacement.” Never underestimate the way these issues and agendas are linked. This turns “intersectionality” on its head.” Here Tribe manages to get everything wrong but the part that undermines his argument. There is indeed a link between abortion and white supremacists’ concern about “non-white replacement.” It is precisely because of this fear that white supremacists and members of the alt-Right have long supported legal abortion, applauding the fact that minority women abort their children at disproportionate rates.

It is a shame that someone who has everything so backwards can teach the children, and at what is supposedly a prestigious university, no less.

Fact is, abortion has always killed more black and brown children than white children. White supremacists support abortion, just like all the Democrats running, and most of the media, too, because they know that brown and black babies are aborted at a much higher rate than their percentage of the population. By default, abortion makes America whiter. It seems that the Democrats running are much more supportive of white supremacists than Trump or the Republicans.

The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, wanted to limit immigration to those she approved of and wanted abortion to 'cleanse' America of those she deemed undesirable.

If We’re Tearing Down White Supremacy, Start With Planned Parenthood The racist, eugenicist roots of Planned Parenthood are well-documented, as is the paranoid racial and eugenic visions of its founder, Margaret Sanger, who spoke of her desire to create “a new race with a racial soul” in the United States, once cheerfully spoke before a women’s Klan meeting, desired to “keep the doors of Immigration closed” to those “whose condition is known to be detrimental to the stamina of the race,” and yearned to accentuate “the better racial elements in our society” so as to erase from the population “defective stocks—those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization.”

In her depraved mind, that meant minorities and the physically and mentally disabled, all so we could have a 'cleaner' race. That would be a good definition of a racist and a white supremacist. Yet Democrats support whatever her brainchild, Planned Parenthood, wants. They didn't even care when tapes came out showing that abortion is a sick industry which crushes and crunches babies while saving valuable body parts and selling them for profit. The fact that the babies had valuable body parts show that they were humans, not blobs.

I believe every Democrat running should be required to answer the following questions:

Doesn’t your support of abortion on demand, when black and brown babies are aborted at a very high rate lead to a whiter America than Republicans who want to limit abortion?

Which party is more racist: The party that supports abortion on demand or the party which wants more black and brown babies to be born so they can have a chance to lead a long and productive life?