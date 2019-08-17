So what does an Antifa terrorist look like?

The Antifa movement has grown since the 2016 presidential election, and as of August 2017 , approximately 200 individual Antifa units now exist.

The Antifa movement in the United States is composed of left-wing autonomous militant groups and individuals engaged in violent protest tactics against those whom they identify as fascist, racist, or on the far right. The activists tend to be anti-capitalists and include anarchists, socialists, and communists, with some liberals and social democrats.

Early Antifa groups were formed on the west coast in 2007, beginning in Portland, Oregon, extending to Seattle, Washington, and then later spreading to other areas.

One of Antifa's specimens was terrorist Willem Van Spronsen, of Vashon Island.

In 2018, during a protest outside the federal immigration detention center in Tacoma, Washington, south of Seattle, the 68-year-old man wrapped his arms around a police officer's throat and shoulders in an attempt to free another protester. When police got the man into handcuffs, they found a collapsible baton and knife in his pocket, leading to criminal charges.

On July 13, 2019, Van Spronsen returned to the Northwest Detention Center, the holding facility for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), this time armed with a rifle and incendiary devices. He tossed lit objects at vehicles and buildings, causing one car fire, and unsuccessfully tried to ignite a propane tank. Police officers were called by an ICE employee who saw the rifle. Four responding officers opened fire and then took cover, uninjured. After medical aid arrived, officers found Van Spronsen dead. He had multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

Van Spronsen's attack came on the eve of a planned national raid by ICE targeting thousands of illegal aliens who ignored court hearings or who had received removal notices. It was believed that Van Spronsen was targeting the detention center's parking lot, which included a fleet of buses that transport aliens to the airport to be deported.

Van Spronsen's attack, if successful, would have taken hundreds of lives. The detention center holds over 1,500 inmates.

ICE approved the release of video footage of the attack last month. In the video of the blaze set off by Van Spronsen before he was shot dead by police, you can hear the officers firing on the Antifa terrorist who pulled a gun on them. See the video here:

Van Spronsen called himself an anarchist and was active in Washington State's anarchist community. He was also once a member of the left-wing defense group called the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club.

Like many deranged people before a killing spree, Van Spronsen left a manifesto before his death. His friends say he likely planned to die during the attack.

In his manifesto sent out before his death, he wrote: "[I]t's time to take action against evil" and "Evil says one life is worth less than another. Evil says the flow of commerce is our purpose here. Evil says concentration camps for folks deemed lesser are necessary. The handmaid of evil says the concentration camps should be more humane. Beware the centrist."

In his personal life, Van Spronsen had worked as a self-employed carpenter and contractor. He had been going through a divorce and child custody battle since 2013 and was accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife, according to court documents.

He was also a folk singer, playing shows on Vashon Island and around the Seattle area. He played at events and venues around his Vashon Island home.

He was close to the local transgender community, although "comrades" in the community said, "Will self-identified as a cis male." One of his songs, "I Was a Girl," claimed the same friends, was about someone very important to him, and it was not autobiographical.

Obviously, the man was longing for another Woodstock that never came.

People like Willem Van Spronsen are multiplying in a geometric progression. The fact that he was relatively old, not young, as many of his fellow Antifa activists are, proves that America has a latent problem. It also proves that the sleep of reason, disguised in "tolerance," begets monsters. Time has come for more energetic actions against Antifa activities and their initiators.

Tiberiu Dianu has published several books and a host of articles on law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, D.C. and can be followed on MEDIUM.

