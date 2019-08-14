Small donors going Trump

The latest concerning 2020 is that small donors are increasinly writing checks for President Trump's reelection.

The Republican Party has long been panned by its detractors as the party of big money and big donors -- but donation patterns have changed measurably under President Trump, a Fox News analysis of campaign finance data shows.

Sixty-one percent of money raised directly by the Trump campaign this election cycle came from small donors (donations under $200), according to Federal Election Commission figures. That is similar to the proportion Trump raised during the 2016 election cycle, when 65 percent of donations were under $200.

And this is dramatically higher than previous Republican nominees. Mitt Romney raised 26 percent of his direct contributions from small donations in 2012, and John McCain raised 25 percent from small donations in 2008.

Campaign finance analysts say the data indicates grassroots enthusiasm for Trump's populist message.

Indeed it does!

The report does not surprise me. Going back to the tea party days, I saw a lot of small businessmen (and women) campaigning for these ideas now represented by President Trump.

I also recall chatting with many of them who expressed concern about trade policies, illegal immigration, judges out of control, etc.

So why is it news that they are supporting a man who is speaking for them?

The enthusiasm factor can not be overlooked either.

What does it mean? We will learn on election day, but folks at Trump headquarters have good reasons to smile today.

