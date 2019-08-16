Smackdown: Joe Biden gets owned over his whining about Israel and the Omar-Tlaib visit

Israel denied visas to two famous Jew-haters, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar (though a humanitarian visa to visit family, was offered to Tlaib) as is their sovereign right. It makes sense, given that the pair of them openly deny the Jewish state's right to exist. Full stop. We don't need to go any further than that. The left was up in arms though, with every leftist pol grandstanding and piling on about how Israel was the bad guy for not letting them in. I doubt the Israelis would let them in if they weren't congresswomen, so what we see here is a 'privileging' of their status to Israel's detriment. Would some ordinary terrorist symp be allowed in? Probably not. I have no information about what the pair were up to, but it's likely they were going to try for a propaganda victory against the Jewish state or perhaps plot with some of the Jewish state's internal enemies on the inside. Whatever it was, every nation has a right to determine who gets in and who doesn't, so the howling from the left was pretty disingenuous.

So here we have Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden wading into the left's pile-on, all pious and pompous, pouring on the tears and flapdoodle: I have always been a stalwart supporter of Israel—a vital partner that shares our democratic values. No democracy should deny entry to visitors based on the content of their ideas—even ideas they strongly object to. And no leader of the free world should encourage them to do so. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 15, 2019 And a little reminder from Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro about how hypocritical that is: Remember that time the Obama administration barred a member of Israeli Knesset from entering the United States in 2012? Because you were vice president at the time. https://t.co/kBl47NJ9Tn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 15, 2019 Who could forget? The Obama administration Biden is so proud to have served in loudly denied entry to a member of the Israeli parliament on the grounds that they thought he would embarass them. Once again, Biden's past catches up to him. Among today's extremist Democrats, he's the odd man out again, the guy who didn't get the memo, did all the wrong things that contradict the party line. You can see that in his past record on crime, illegal aliens, guns, Planned Parenthood, the Iraq war, pretty much every issue. The Democrats have moved so far left Biden's past stances are now things he now must either disavow or be exposed as a hypocrite. Smackdown. Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0