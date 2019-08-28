Smackdown: Charles Payne exposes Cory Booker's snowflake snake-oil

In his quest to come up with ever new reasons to end the Second Amendment for our own good, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, made a rather wild and sweeping claim:

Sure, living around random gunfire is terrifying. But Booker would have you think that these poor little snowflakes of America's mean streets, are incapable of distinguishing gunfire from fireworks, and so, just can't take it. So no Fourth of July for them. They're either delicate or else dumb, see, and you're a rat for wanting to have a gun for your own protection as a result. Now let's grab the guns for the chillllldren.

How would Booker even know that, given that the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey doesn't know jack about Charlotte, Chicago or San Diego?

What Booker was doing was making an appeal to emotion, not to inner city voters, but to suburban upper middle class white people who will no double want to step in, turn in their guns, and "help" the black people. Booker, of course, comes from this same sort of background even as he tries to parlay his experience as the onetime mayor of Newark, New Jersey, into some sort of claim to knowledge of life on the streets, and he knows how to play to this crowd well.

Fox Business chief Charles Payne, though, knows what little kids in tough urban neighborhoods really think about fireworks, and he just called bee ess.

Wait! What? Is this a parody account? Growing in Harlem during its most violent period we LOVED fireworks and firecrackers and saved up as much money as possible to get them for 4th of July. Are we tough enough to at least have sparklers? https://t.co/Js9FdyziKe — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 28, 2019

Payne knows the deal about little kids and fireworks, because he was one of those little kids, and not that long ago, either. He's got actual street cred. Now he's exposing Booker for a guy selling baloney, trying to get us to believe that urban kids are shivering wimps, same as Booker is.

Well played, Mr. Payne.

Image credit: Twitter screen shots