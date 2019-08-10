Sick: Leftist doxx and threaten Dayton nurse who saved lives for appearing in picture with Trump

Here is an obviously warm-hearted lady who has literally saved dozens of lives in the most stressful professional setting imaginable, the terrible Dayton mass shooting, and for merely posing for posing for a picture with the president, she gets threats, security, and her life upended, too. She also got doxxed. It wasn't in the Instagram post, it was in this sick leftist tweet here, encouraging harassment calls:

Contact Miami Valley in Dayton and let them know . Miami Valley Hospital



Squad Number: (937) 208-2440

Charge Nurse: (937) 208-5764

ED Fax: (937) 208-8030

Nurse Manager: (937) 208-3516

Campus Police: (937) 208-3366 pic.twitter.com/HcA8trXIRM — TIME TO IMPEACH 45!! (@FoxisFakenews10) August 8, 2019

It's a mark of the left's insanity that they would go after someone like this, because up until now, such pictures with visiting presidents have always been routine, no matter who the president was, and people have always gathered around and smiled no matter what their politics. I recall that even the military would ask troops serving in Afghanistan who supported President Obama to go to the cameras for pictures and smile happily.

This sliming of the innocent nurse by the left suggests not just unhinged rage, but a very negative underlying agenda: to intimidate voters in order to make the rest of the public fearful of posing for pictures with the president. It's a sort of repression of mobs, the way Castroite Cuba sends in the turbas to hurl rocks to intimidate dissent. It's the same sick logic that prevents people from putting Trump bumper stickers on their cars out of fear of having them keyed or their tires punctured. The vile stunt just took things to a new level.

It shows that there is indeed a real downward slide in civil discourse and the momentum for it is coming from the embittered left. It is also revolting to see that no Democrats have condemned this nasty act against someone who should be respected as a heroic first responder. Where are their condemnations of the mobbing and ganging up on this innocent person for something that is no crime whatsoever? Nowhere. This is how silent majorities form.

Image credit: Instagram screen shot