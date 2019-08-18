Seems people would rather defend themselves

This weekend, we read that many in El Paso have decided to arm themselves, as we see in Reuters :

Two weeks ago, we learned of the El Paso shooting. (Dayton, Ohio came a bit later, and Chicago happens every weekend, but nobody seems to care.)

More El Paso residents than ever before crowded into a class over the weekend to become certified to carry a concealed gun in public in Texas after this month's mass shooting at a Walmart store that killed 22 people.

Thank God for the 2nd Amendment.

The reaction from these citizens is totally logical. You have three options if a person tries to kill you:

First, you can call the police. Unfortunately, it takes a few minutes for the good guys to show up, and you may be dead by then.

Second, you can tell the shooter or criminal that he is violating a gun-free zone or trespassing on your property.

Third, you can fight back and try to defend yourself or family or property.

I am not saying Option 3 will save your life, but we know that the first two options will not.

More gun control? Maybe more and more people are coming to the conclusion that more gun control means that more criminals will shoot law-abiding people in "gun free zones."

