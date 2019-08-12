Russia shipping world’s first floating nuclear power plant through Bering Strait, worrying Alaskans

There are concerns about potential radiation the barge could produce in the northwest region.

From the folks who brought you Chernobyl comes the Akademik Lomonosov, the world’s first floating nuclear power plant, currently navigating the Arctic Ocean on its way to the rough seas of the Bering Strait separating Alaska form the Russian Far East. The Washington Times reports that Alaskans are “concerned”:

“Radiation effects. Environmental effects - we’ve been worried about for quite some time in this era of increased shipping, less sea ice,” said Austin Ahmasuk, a marine advocate for Kawarek, the Native non-profit serving the Bering Straits area.

The Akademik Lomonosov under construction in St. Petersburg (source)

What could possibly go wrong when combining rough seas and nuclear reactors with Russian engineering and quality control?