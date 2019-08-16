Rep. Ted Lieu goes antisemitic with dual loyalty canard for Jewish official

A far-left California congressman has impugned the loyalty of a high-ranking federal offical -- and of his numerous Jewish constituents. A vile slur with a horrendous history was employed yesterday by far-left congressman Ted Lieu. Lieu first stooped to a classic slur In a now-deleted tweet, attacking US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman for supporting the Israeli government’s exclusion of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entry (later modified to allow Tlaib to visit her relatives on “humanitarian grounds), Lieu wrote: Dear @USAmbIsrael: You are an American. Your allegiance should be to America, not to a foreign power. You should be defending the right of Americans to travel to other countries. If you don't understand that, then you need to resign. https://t.co/W5sYEWBWrd YouTube screen grab Then, he went on CNN to repeat the ancient tope that Jews cannot be trusted (90 second video):

The congressman represents California’s 33rd Congressional District, which includes some areas with substantial Jewish population (I wonder: does Lieu consider them “settlers”?), including Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Santa Monica. Map of California’s 33rd Congressional District (Source) Perhaps someone explained to Lieu that his Jewish constituents might not appreciate being accused of lacking patriotism or trustworthiness because of their religion. He subsequently explained on Twitter: It has been brought to my attention that my prior tweet to @USAmbIsrael raises dual loyalty allegations that have historically caused harm to the Jewish community. That is a legitimate concern. I am therefore deleting the tweet. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 16, 2019 Lieu has quite a history of deleting tweets. Lieu himself is an immigrant, having been born in Taiwan. How odd that he cannot see that dual loyalty accusations are toxic. I hope that this leads to a primary opponent. His constituents deserve much better.