President Trump broke the rule to never hold a black politician responsible

Democrat Representative Elijah Cummings, along with the members of his party, have been feigning outrage and concern about the living conditions for illegal alien children at the border for over a year. The outright shameful part about his so-called concern is that his own district is in a far worse condition than the detention centers at the border that house non-citizens. In fact, every district run by the members of the Congressional Black Caucus has been neglected for decades. Continuing to attempt to gain political points against a successful Trump administration, Rep. Cummings not only criticized the living condition at the detention centers, he even attacked the border patrol agents. In the meantime, political commentator and Baltimore County Republican Central Committee member Kimberly Klacik was busy posting videos of the dilapidated rodent infested buildings in Rep, Cummings’s District 7 on Twitter.

President Trump, obviously after seeing the videos, had finally had enough of Cummings’s dishonest bias reports about the living conditions at the border and fired back at him about the terrible conditions in his own district. This sent shockwaves across the liberal media and the Democrat party. How dare he hold a black politician responsible for the condition in his district? No other Republican politician had the backbone to do so out of fear of being called a racist. However, President Trump is not the average Republican that runs and tucks his tail at the fear of being called a racist or any other name that liberals come up with. He is a street brawling counter puncher. You throw the first punch; he punches back hard. After President Trump blasted Rep. Cummings about the conditions in his district, the black Democrats all in unison played the race card as usual. They even enlisted king race-baiter Rev. Al Sharpton to attack President Trump and call him a racist at a press conference. Did Sharpton actually believe that Trump would not call him out on their past relationship? President Trump reminded everyone how long he has known him and that Sharpton is and always has been a con man. The funny thing is, Sharpton has been trying so desperately to hide his past friendly relationship with Trump so that he can claim that Trump has always been a racist and a white supremacist (even though there are many photos of them together all over the internet). What has upset and shocked the black Democrats politicians and leaders is that President Donald J. Trump broke the rule to never ever hold a black politician responsible for the conditions in his or her district. You certainly must not point out the obvious corruption and question where and how all the tax dollars have been spent over the decades. Besides, the white Democrat politicians could not care less about the plight of poor blacks living in the inner cities. In fact, they came to Rep. Cummings’s defense. Rep Elijah Cummings finally responded to President Trump yesterday with pabulum, ignoring the ptesident repeatedly asking where has all the money gone that has been pumped into Baltimore over the years, suggesting that it has been mismanaged or stolen. So far, I haven’t heard a peep out of Rep Maxine “impeach 45” Waters either. I am sure that she does not want President Trump to shine the light on her homeless tent city district as well. Photo credit: screen grab Contact the author at patdickson@earthlink.net. Follow me on twitter @Patrici15767099 & YouTube