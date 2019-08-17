Pelosi sticks up for her 'squad' after their failed Israel stunt

You'd think someone as savvy as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would want to distance herself from the failed stunt of two of her squad members, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The pair of them were up to no good in their announced trip to Israel. Far from going there for the reasons normal people go, they wanted to hang out with terrorist-sympathizers and promote an anti-Israel boycott-divest-sanction campaign. The political nature of the trip was exposed by their refusal to go on a pro-offered bipartisan trip to the country, their acceptance of a different trip hosted by terrorist-linked sponsors, and creepiest of all, Tlaib's refusal of an invitation by Israel's prime minister for a humanitarian visa to make that one last trip to see her 90-year-old granny who might not be there for her next time, something Tlaib declined. Those detailed proved the whole trip to be nothing but a political stunt, and not surprisingly, Israel wasn't up for letting them do it on their time. They tried to damage Israel in other words, but failed miserably because Israel was smarter than them.

Wouldn't that be a good reason to pretend you didn't even know these losers? Not for Nancy Pelosi. According to Fox News: “Israel’s denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great state of Israel," Pelosi said in a press release. She was responding to news that Israel had heeded Trump's call to refuse She was responding to news that Israel had heeded Trump's call to refuse Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. , and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., entry based on their past statements, which some critics have deemed anti-Israel and anti-Semitic. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was even more oily about the whole thing, throwing in that Israel was the bad guy: “Denying entry to members of the United States Congress is a sign of weakness, not strength," he said in a statement released on Thursday. "It will only hurt the U.S.-Israeli relationship and support for Israel in America. No democratic society should fear an open debate. Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse.” So once again, the "squad" embarrasses the Democratic leadership, does something anti-Semitic, falls flat on their faces, and Democratic leaders are right there to hold out helping hands of support for them. Mark Levin noticed the problem on Twitter: Pelosi stands with her party’s anti-Semites and trashes Israel https://t.co/yxzbKGANtM — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 16, 2019 In short, Pelosi is once again standing by her squad, cleaning up after their messes, and the pawnhood she has accepted by this crew is far from over. It suggests that they've still got her over a barrel, and she's going always to be doing this. No matter what they try to pull, she'll be walking behind them with a custodian's tool for cleanup. It certainly would explain this picture here. She owns this. What it really highlights is that after all the dust of the last couple months, the Democrats remain nothing but putty in the hands of their craziest extremists. Image credit: Twitter screen shot, detail, with modification by Monica Showalter