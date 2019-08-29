« Even Axios gets the willies about Bernie Sanders's plan to 'restructure your life' | Joe Biden claims Japanese women stay in workforce only because of ‘xenophobia’ »
August 29, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez: Melting glaciers due to global warming will release 'prehistoric diseases'

By Thomas Lifson

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to have watched too many science fiction movies while growing up in Westchester County.  In a social media video yesterday, the freshman congresswoman conjured up an imaginary danger from the imaginary global warming that is supposed to be melting the polar ice caps, even as the Antarctic ice cap grows at a record rate and Al Gore's 2007 prediction that by 2013 the Arctic Ocean would be completely ice-free has proven to be absurd.

In her fevered imagination, "prehistoric diseases" long trapped in glaciers will be released and will get into our drinking water, much like the space alien liberated from the ice in the 1950s classic The Thing, or one of the rubber-suited monsters that Toho studios dispatched to destroy Japan's major cities in the 1950s, after Godzilla became worldwide hit.

I am not making this up:

The poor child childlike congresswoman says she is kept awake at night by the horror, much as young children wake up at night after seeing a scary science fiction movie.  (I still remember waking up in terror after seeing the 1953 classic War of the Worlds.  But I was six years old at the time.)

There has been a lot of speculation that the departure of her top staffer Saikat Chakrabarti detached her de facto brain from her social media feeds.  I'd say this theory has just gained some credibility.

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab.

