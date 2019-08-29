Ocasio-Cortez: Melting glaciers due to global warming will release 'prehistoric diseases'

In her fevered imagination, "prehistoric diseases" long trapped in glaciers will be released and will get into our drinking water, much like the space alien liberated from the ice in the 1950s classic The Thing, or one of the rubber-suited monsters that Toho studios dispatched to destroy Japan's major cities in the 1950s, after Godzilla became worldwide hit.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to have watched too many science fiction movies while growing up in Westchester County. In a social media video yesterday, the freshman congresswoman conjured up an imaginary danger from the imaginary global warming that is supposed to be melting the polar ice caps, even as the Antarctic ice cap grows at a record rate and Al Gore's 2007 prediction that by 2013 the Arctic Ocean would be completely ice-free has proven to be absurd.

There has been a lot of speculation that the departure of her top staffer Saikat Chakrabarti detached her de facto brain from her social media feeds. I'd say this theory has just gained some credibility.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on climate change: “Even when I was on vacation, I woke up in the middle of the night at 3:30 in the morning, um, just concerned about climate change ... It really, like, freaks me out and it can be really, really scary” pic.twitter.com/zfkx14JRbi

The poor child childlike congresswoman says she is kept awake at night by the horror, much as young children wake up at night after seeing a scary science fiction movie. (I still remember waking up in terror after seeing the 1953 classic War of the Worlds . But I was six years old at the time.)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) goes into full freak out mode over climate change, claims: -every coastal city going to be underwater -majority of the country is going to experience drought -won't be able to grow food due to scorching sun -everyone will die pic.twitter.com/E8dsS54chy

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab.