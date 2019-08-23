Obamas purchase lavish estate on Marthaâ€™s Vineyard
“I mean, I do think at a certain point you've made enough money."
-Barack Obama, 2010
“Lord make me pure, but not yet”
-St. Augustine, fourth century
Barack and Michelle Obama have just purchased a 7,000 square foot estate on 29 acres of Martha’s Vineyard real estate, where the East Coast power elite gathers during summers to hobnob with each other. The purchase price reportedly was below the $14.85 million asking price, continuing the Obamas’ track record of scoring bargains on upscale real estate, though there is no indication that Tony Rezko had anything to do with the deal.
It looks really, really nice:
Obamas are buying a Martha's Vineyard estate from Boston Celtics owner— Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel) August 22, 2019

TMZ first broke the story and immediately went full Kennedy:
Barack and Michelle Obama may soon become Kennedy adjacent because we've learned they're in escrow for a remarkable, mega-expensive, Martha's Vineyard estate.
Multiple island sources tell us the Obamas are in escrow for the estate owned by Boston Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck. The former Prez and First Lady have been renting the house this summer and loved it so much, we've learned they made an offer. The property is listed at $14,850,000. Our sources say they're paying less, but we don't know how much.
The estate -- incredible. It's 29 beachfront acres. The main residence is just shy of 6,900 square feet. It has 7 bedrooms, so Sasha and Malia have a place to crash, along with several of their friends. It has the obligatory pool, an outdoor fireplace, a chef's kitchen, vaulted ceilings and 2 guest wings. It has incredible views, especially while soaking in the second-floor balcony Jacuzzi.
The beachfront is private ... and comes with a boathouse.
There is plenty of room for house guests and entertaining, and no doubt a private suite for Valerie Jarrett, who currently lives with the Obamas in their $8 million Kalorama mansion in Washington, DC. Tere is no evidence that the Obamas are worried about the carbon footprint of the huge house, which will have to be heated during winter months to avoid freezing the pipes, nor about the CO2 emissions necessary to fly them back and forth from the island. Energy conservation is for the little people.
If the Obamas want to push their daughters into what we can laughingly call “public service,” the estate is ideal for fostering relationships with other members of the power elite.
Graphic credit: Twitter
