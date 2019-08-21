New York Times reminds us why we don't trust the press

The NYT executive editor is proud of the fake news stories on Russian collusion that they won Pulitzers for. (Isn’t that great that journalists get awards for excellence for false stories?) Now that the public knows that it was always a fake story they now will seek to divide the country on race. In other words, there will be more attempts to mislead the public instead of report truthful news.

The media so liked Obama they colluded with other Democrats to protect the corrupt Hillary Clinton, his designated successor, from prosecution in order to elect her president. They used a clearly fictitious dossier as they sought to destroy Trump before and after the election.

We can look forward to more false stories about Trump and Charlottesvile, the false 'hands up don’t shoot narrative,' the false stories trying to take out white Christian boys, endlessly ginning up racial hate with the term “white privilege” and calling Trump a racist for enforcing the immigration laws Congress passed as the Constitution and his oath requires. But in the meantime, we are getting this:

“We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well,” Baquet told the assemblage. “Now we have to regroup, and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story.”

Think about that statement for a minute. Baquet says he “built our newsroom” to cover a story which turns out to have been based on a hoax spread by Democrat Party operatives and used by a corrupt Obama administration to spy on innocent American citizens while attempting to prejudice a presidential election.

When the news media isn’t regurgitating false talking points on Russian collusion and race, they will continue their fake news about the economy. They have tried to talk down the economy since before Trump was elected and the attempts to mislead the public are endless.

The following story is a good example: They gave three examples of why the country might be heading into a recession.

The first was a one-day interest rate inversion and most of the media was screaming “recession” from the rafters. The next day the interest rate inversion disappeared and utter silence.

In the article below, the AP said that Trump’s tax cuts were unpopular. Most of the media, in collusion with other Democrats, have continually lied to the public that only the rich and corporations benefitted, and it is costing the government trillions of dollars even though revenues are going up. It is no surprise that a misled public is confused.

The second is consumer confidence is down a little from a high level. Is it any surprise that after years of the media bashing Trump with lies that consumer confidence would drop?

The third is that manufacturing has dropped a whopping ½ percent in the last year after it went up.

If journalists were honest, they would report how well the economy is doing vs. most of the world precisely because of Trump’s policies. It is obvious that most journalists would rather have a powerful government and slower economy with Democrats in power than ever considering telling the public the truth.

The financial markets signaled the possibility of a U.S. recession this week, sending a jolt of anxiety to investors, companies and consumers Trump’s 2017 tax cut proved so politically unpopular that many Republicans ran away from it during last year’s midterms. The Federal Reserve voted last month to trim rates for the first time since 2008, a step taken to insulate the economy against trade uncertainty. But consumers interpreted that as a precautionary move ahead of a downturn rather than as part of an effort to keep the economy growing, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey released Friday. Consumer confidence has dropped 6.4% since July. The pessimism could worsen if the Fed decides to slash rates in accordance with Trump’s wishes. One sector already suffering this year is manufacturing, the very industry that Trump pledged to revive and fortify with his tariffs. Factory output has fallen 0.5% during the past 12 months, the Fed said Thursday.

I wonder why the public has so little trust in the media.