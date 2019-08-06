New York Times caves to political pressure from Democrats, changes headline on top front page story

August the sixth is now a day that commemorates two nuclear weapons forcing surrender. The first, of course, was the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on this date in 1945, forcing Japan to surrender, ending World War II. The second August sixth is today, marking the moment Democrats (including presidential contenders) went nuclear, causing the New York Times to surrender editorial control of its front page to a leftist mob using Twitter in place of B-29s. Here is the original front page, which quickly was judged insufficiently hostile to President Trump: