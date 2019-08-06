New York Times caves to political pressure from Democrats, changes headline on top front page story
August the sixth is now a day that commemorates two nuclear weapons forcing surrender. The first, of course, was the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on this date in 1945, forcing Japan to surrender, ending World War II. The second August sixth is today, marking the moment Democrats (including presidential contenders) went nuclear, causing the New York Times to surrender editorial control of its front page to a leftist mob using Twitter in place of B-29s.
Here is the original front page, which quickly was judged insufficiently hostile to President Trump:
Nate Silver, the polling guru, appears to have triggered backlash from politicians and pundits with this mildly critical tweet:
Tomorrow's NYT print edition.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019
Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32
Soon after, self-interested Democrats seeking to defeat Trump piled on with tones of outrage:
Unbelievable. https://t.co/rLgaacttDS— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019
That’s not what happened. https://t.co/m6eIZOARcZ— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 6, 2019
Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT. Please do. https://t.co/L4CpCb8zLi— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 6, 2019
Hey, @nytimes — what happened to “The Truth Is Worth It?”— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 6, 2019
Not the truth.
Not worth it. pic.twitter.com/N5tMTEoLln
But leave it to the real leader of the Democratic Party to deliver the decisive blow: “white supremacy:
Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by - and often relies upon - the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019
Disgracefully, the Times surrendered:
So much for integrity and journalistic independence.
Naturally, once you surrender to bullies, they will not be appeased:
The new hed stinks, too. “Assailing hate?” pic.twitter.com/4bn5HUrW6E— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 6, 2019
strike two https://t.co/LQkhbVWrXr— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 6, 2019
Right...the only accurate headline would be: "Assailing White Supremacist Hate, But Not His Own." https://t.co/MRs5P8PcGF— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 6, 2019
@TomJolly: you seem like a nice guy. That headline is not good. Not accurate. Not contextual. It’s just wrong and the grey Lady should be ashamed of printing this crap. The President does not, in fact, assail hate. He fans the flames and inspires white supremacists. Do. Better. https://t.co/USsT9gUJP4— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 6, 2019
I would note that Hiroshima recovered from its nuclear devastation remarkably well, and today is a thriving city. My guess is that the New York Times will never come close to that level of recovery.
