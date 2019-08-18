« The artificial intelligence race with China | Does anyone have a right to practice sharia? »
August 18, 2019

Netanyahu’s new campaign commercial – life’s a beach

By Thomas Lifson

With Israel’s election less than a month from today, the pace of advertising there is escalating The Jerusalem Post highlights the latest television ad running for Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s pretty funny, and seems aimed at younger voters, at least judging by the people he addresses in the scenario analogizing beach safety with national security. Notice that he is addressed as “Bibi,” not by his title, by the young beach-goers.

Take a look and see what you think.

Photo credit: video screen grab

