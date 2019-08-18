Netanyahu’s new campaign commercial – life’s a beach
With Israel’s election less than a month from today, the pace of advertising there is escalating The Jerusalem Post highlights the latest television ad running for Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s pretty funny, and seems aimed at younger voters, at least judging by the people he addresses in the scenario analogizing beach safety with national security. Notice that he is addressed as “Bibi,” not by his title, by the young beach-goers.
Take a look and see what you think.
Photo credit: video screen grab
With Israel’s election less than a month from today, the pace of advertising there is escalating The Jerusalem Post highlights the latest television ad running for Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s pretty funny, and seems aimed at younger voters, at least judging by the people he addresses in the scenario analogizing beach safety with national security. Notice that he is addressed as “Bibi,” not by his title, by the young beach-goers.
Take a look and see what you think.
Photo credit: video screen grab