Nadler’s dance around impeachment

On August 8, 2019, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, appeared on CNN and confirmed that his committee has officially launched “formal impeachment proceedings” into the alleged misconduct of President Donald Trump.

Now, this is huge news. Or is it?

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” Nadler said. “We are investigating all the evidence, we’re gathering the evidence and we will at the conclusion of this, hopefully by the end of the year, vote to, vote articles of impeachment to the House floor or we won’t. That’s a decision that we’ll have to make. But that – that’s exactly the process we’re in right now.”

Notice the words “formal impeachment,” “all the evidence,” and “conclusion.”

Now check this out: “we are investigating,” “we’re gathering,” “hopefully,” “we will […] vote […] or we won’t” and “a decision that we’ll have to make.”

Nadler is performing the we will/we won’t dance around impeachment.

CNN host Erin Burnett pressed Nadler to specify whether his investigation was considered “formal impeachment proceedings.”

“All right, so when you say formal impeachment proceedings, have you started drafting or preparing articles of impeachment should you need them?” asked Burnett. Nadler said people shouldn’t be “hung up on the semantics” since his committee is “investigating” the facts and evidence. “There are articles of impeachment introduced a number of months ago and referred to the committee,” Nadler responded. “As the investigation proceeds, we may want to draft our own articles of impeachment that may more closely fit the evidence. We’ll see.”

CNN video screen grab

So, Nadler doesn’t want people to be hung up on the semantics because he particularly wants to inflate the almost nothing that he got from the Mueller Hearings into the almost something that he hopes to justify his existence until the 2020 presidential election.

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins said, “Chairman Nadler is either uninformed about what a formal impeachment inquiry is, or he is deliberately misleading the American public to score cheap political points.”

Nadler also claimed that he has House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) political blessing. He said that he “wasn’t waiting” for the Speaker, who has been publicly reluctant to support impeachment, but added that she has been “very cooperative” with his investigation.

Nadler is performing again his dance in order to have it both ways. He suggests he is doing it while not actually doing it formally.

This is a new low for the Democrats. Unfortunately for them, the standards they are now operating with will be the same the Democrats will be judged with in the future.

TIBERIU DIANU has published several books and a host of articles on law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, DC and can be followed on MEDIUM. https://medium.com/@tdianu