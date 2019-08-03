Marianne Williamson says one thing, then says another

But candidate Marianne Williamson says another , “This is part of the dark underbelly of American society. The racism, the bigotry, and the entire conversation that we’re having here tonight."

Author Marianne Williamson says one thing, “Joy is what happens to us when we allow ourselves to recognize how good things really are.”

Candidate Marianne Williamson fails to recognize joy and how good things really are in America.

Author Marianne Williamson says one thing, “We can always choose to perceive things differently. You can focus on what's wrong in your life, or you can focus on what's right.”

But candidate Marianne Williamson says another, “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred I’m afraid that you are going to see some very dark days."

Candidate Marianne Williamson has chosen to perceive and focus on only what is wrong with America.

Author Marianne Williamson says one thing, “The first step in forgiveness is the willingness to forgive.”

But candidate Marianne Williamson says another: “I believe that $200 billion to $500 billion is politically feasible today because so many Americans realize there is an injustice that continues to form a toxicity underneath the surface, an emotional turbulence that only reparations will heal."

Candidate Marianne Williamson thinks the first step in forgiveness is a bribe in the form of a boatload of other people’s money; willingness to forgive slips down to the second step.

Author Marianne Williamson says, “We are not held back by the love we didn't receive in the past, but by the love we're not extending in the present.

But Candidate Marianne Williamson says, "Our problem is not just that we need a plan to solve institutionalized hatred, collectivized hatred, and white nationalism."

Candidate Marianne Williamson is held back by the love she cannot extend in the present to Americans she chooses to perceive as a “collectivized hatred”.

Williamson’s ability to talk out of both sides of her mouth makes her a new favorite among Democrats; being two-faced is an art leftists long ago perfected.

Marianne Williamson is just another mealy-mouthed American who rides a tidal wave of American dollars while hating Americans. She promises God-seeking Democrats a path to fulfillment and truth when in fact she has no idea where fulfillment and truth are located.

But she knows how to bluff her way through. She knows where the bucks are.

And she knows where the power is.