Man wearing MAGA hat attacked in Portland bar, two alleged attackers arrested
In what amounts to a nationwide campaign of low grade (so far) political terror, supporters of President Trump wearing visible Trump swag are being heckled, denied service, and attacked. Media figures and politicians such as Maxine Waters, who have egged on Trump’s opponents, have moral, if not legal responsibility for this shameful descent into political violence.
Over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, a couple who entered a bar after midnight saw the male attacked while wearing a MAGA hat. The two alleged attackers (visible on surveillance footage) drove away following the attack, but were later arrested, as the attacked man noted their license plate.
According to Fox 12 Portland:
Portland police say a man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning for assault, and the man who was attacked says it's all because of his "Make America Great Again" hat.
At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance at the Growler's Taproom, located in the 3300 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
At the scene, officers located Luke Lenzner with injuries to his face.
Lenzner told FOX 12 that he and his wife were on a date night. He said right when they got there, they were attacked outside the patio by people upset about the hat.
"I got mobbed by everybody that was in that bar outside. People came from the inside out - just circled me and my wife," said Lenzner.
Security camera footage provided by the bar shows the couple did try and make their way in, but it doesn't appear to be very busy. In fact, bar staff say they were already done serving for the night and that they told the couple they were closing.
Lenzner attests that things escalated between people outside the bar. That's when police say 22-year-old Leopold A. Hauser and 23-year-old Adebisi A. Okuneye assaulted Lenzner and his wife.
"Surrounding me, like literally surrounding me, pushing me. I'm just trying to get through, trying to stop the person from hitting me, from taking my hat, and then I get sucker punched," Lenzner told FOX 12.
Mug shots of Okuneye and Hauser via Channel 12 and Daily Caller
Luke Lenzner after the attack (Channel 12 screen grab)
But the suspects deny some aspects of Lenzner’s account, according to Portland Channel 13:
Hauser told a KATU reporter Monday that he disputes the claims made by the alleged victim, Luke Lenzner. He said Lenzner was the aggressor during the incident, which Lenzner denied. (snip)
In court records, a prosecutor says, "Hauser stated that he disagreed with the political statement of the hat and that they were 'mean mugging' victim."
"Mean mugging" means giving a person a dirty look.
"Hauser said the victim noticed this and asked them if they liked the hat and a verbal argument started," the prosecutor's probable cause affidavit says. "Hauser stated that victim and defendant Okuneye were arguing and getting in each other's faces, that victim pushed defendant Okuneye back, that he got in between the two to stop the fighting, that the victim took a fighting stance, and that arms were flying everywhere. Defendant Okuneye stated the victim came out of the bar and said, 'B*** do you like my hat' She stated that a verbal argument occurred, that victim pushed him back, that defendant Hauser pulled her back, and did not know who punched victim."
Luke denies making those statements and told KATU he never threw a punch.
The prosecutor's statement also mentions Lenzner's wife saying, "Victim's wife stated that she was curious how people in Portland would treat her husband since he wore his 'Make America Great Again' hat. She proposed that her husband wear the hat throughout the night so she can see how people treat him. She stated that she and her husband walked to multiple bars in Portland."
Lenzner denied those claims.
Hauser said he and Okuneye have since received several threatening messages. The bar owner said his staff members have received threats as well.
The bar owner sent a KATU reporter surveillance video but wouldn't give the station permission to use it. It shows people scuffling out front and staff members say it shows Lenzner arguing with one of them after she asks him to leave the patio.
In the video, Lenzner and his wife leave do the property.
Lenzner admitted to arguing with the staff member but said he had just been through the altercation and told a KATU reporter he was trying to grab a napkin because he was bleeding.
Portland police said they found the suspects in a gold van that Lenzner described to them.
