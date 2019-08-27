Man wearing MAGA hat attacked in Portland bar, two alleged attackers arrested

Over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, a couple who entered a bar after midnight saw the male attacked while wearing a MAGA hat. The two alleged attackers (visible on surveillance footage) drove away following the attack, but were later arrested, as the attacked man noted their license plate.

In what amounts to a nationwide campaign of low grade (so far) political terror, supporters of President Trump wearing visible Trump swag are being heckled, denied service, and attacked. Media figures and politicians such as Maxine Waters, who have egged on Trump’s opponents, have moral, if not legal responsibility for this shameful descent into political violence.

According to Fox 12 Portland:

Portland police say a man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning for assault, and the man who was attacked says it's all because of his "Make America Great Again" hat. At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance at the Growler's Taproom, located in the 3300 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. At the scene, officers located Luke Lenzner with injuries to his face. Lenzner told FOX 12 that he and his wife were on a date night. He said right when they got there, they were attacked outside the patio by people upset about the hat. "I got mobbed by everybody that was in that bar outside. People came from the inside out - just circled me and my wife," said Lenzner. Security camera footage provided by the bar shows the couple did try and make their way in, but it doesn't appear to be very busy. In fact, bar staff say they were already done serving for the night and that they told the couple they were closing.

Lenzner attests that things escalated between people outside the bar. That's when police say 22-year-old Leopold A. Hauser and 23-year-old Adebisi A. Okuneye assaulted Lenzner and his wife.

"Surrounding me, like literally surrounding me, pushing me. I'm just trying to get through, trying to stop the person from hitting me, from taking my hat, and then I get sucker punched," Lenzner told FOX 12.

Mug shots of Okuneye and Hauser via Channel 12 and Daily Caller

Luke Lenzner after the attack (Channel 12 screen grab)

But the suspects deny some aspects of Lenzner’s account, according to Portland Channel 13: