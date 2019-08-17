Loaded for dumb: Kirsten Gillibrand lets the cat out of the bag on Democrats' gun buyback plans

Get a load of how Gillibrand let out just a little too much information about the Democrats' mandatory gun buyback plans, according to Katie Pavlich at Townhall :

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand ... said earlier this week she's open to putting gun owners who refuse to comply with bogus government "buybacks," which is simply government confiscation, in prison.

"You don't want to grandfather in all of the assault weapons all across America. We'd like people to sell them back to the government," Gillibrand said during an interview with CNN. "The point is you don't want people using assault weapons so the point is if you're arrested for using an assault weapon you're going to be arrested for an aggravated felony. The whole point is when you make it a crime to own an assault weapon then if you are found using it, that would be the issue. It would be part of law enforcement."

This pretty well means she wants resistant gun-clingers who refuse to "sell" their guns back to government in her mandatory gun buyback scheme to be guilty of an "aggravated felony," as she says, and to go to prison. "Arrested for using"? Well, consider that target practice over on the gun range is "using," so it's pretty clear it's off to prison they go. Obviously, the raids on those places will be spectacular. Gillibrand's mandatory buybacks as she determines which weapons are dangerous are little more than a Chavista-style gun expropriation with a small cash sweetener on the side. What next: handguns? Knives? Cars? Fertilizer? Throw them in jail, too.

What's interesting here is how direct she was about it, laying out her impulse for punitive action against anyone who doesn't agree with her opposition to the Second Amendment.

Two other presidential candidates have loudly embraced gun control measures — Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke — but both candidates, even O'Rourke, who's not known for being "smart," have carefully tiptoed away from any talk of punishment for gun-owners. Harris, in that hard-to-listen-to flat nasal tone of hers, talks of background checks and gun-dealers (not leftist mobs) being responsible for the cop shooting in Philadelphia (John Lott blows those out of the water), and O'Rourke blathers on in an inchoate string of claims and rages about his capacity to end all murders forever with his miraculous gun grab master plan. Both are smart enough to leave out any threat of punishment to non-compliers, not wanting to set off controversy.

.@KamalaHarris suggests her 2020 gun-control policies would have stopped the anti-police mass shooting in Philly. pic.twitter.com/72Rl8dhfde — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2019

I see more clearly than I ever have that we not only need to stop the sale of weapons of war in this country but we need to get them out of our communities altogether. That's why I support a mandatory buyback of assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/FDkyVMKBQ1 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2019

Not Gillibrand, who accidentally let the cat out of the bag without noticing about throwing millions of Americans in prison. She might just be the dumbest of all the presidential candidates, unable to conceal her real plans, which is something all socialists reflexively do. Oh, and note that she suggests to the CNN interviewer that she was taking her cue from Rep. Eric Swalwell. When a clown like Swalwell is your intellectual leader...

After Gillibrand revealed a little more than she meant to reveal, she then comically called for one-dollar donations to her campaign to ensure her spot in the next Democratic debate. One can only hope that after this kind of gun-grabbing, throw-them-all-in-prison talk, Republicans eagerly stuff those one-dollar bills into her gunbelt. She's one of the best tools out there to ensure President Trump's re-election.

Image credit: WFB/CNN via shareable YouTube screen shot.