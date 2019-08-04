Left tries dishonesty in bid to turn El Paso shooter into a Republican

We already know that the left is trying to pin the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, done by madmen, to something President Trump instigated. The El Paso killer, in a meandering, inchoate "manifesto" with a mix of pro- and anti-Trump ravings and negative words for Democrats, based a strange combination of hate for migrant surgers and weird obsessions with automation, was essentially rooted in greenie ideology, as John Lott notes here. Easy enough for leftists to pin on Trump, and most did. As Thomas Lifson noted earlier today, one of the worst of them was here. But then there are the ones for whom the argument wasn't good enough. Some tried to put their thumbs on the scale to falsely create a narrative that this freak was a conservative addicted to guns and Trump, and they did dishonest things to change "the narrative." Apparently picking and choosing from the madman's ravings wasn't good enough, they needed to alter the facts. (I touched on that matter earlier today here).

Example A: According to GatewayPundit, which has the shareable social media: Patrick Crusius has a profile on MyLife.com. MyLife is an American information brokerage founded in 2002 as Reunion . com . MyLife gathers personal information through public records and other sources to automatically generate a “MyLife Public Page” for each person, described by MyLife as a “complete Wikipedia-like biography on every American.” At 2:46 PM today MyLife had this profile for the deranged killer Patrick Crusius. His original profile at 2:46 said he was a registered Democrat. At 2:50 PM leftists changed his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican. At 2:52 his profile was changed again. His description now says he is a Republican and QAnon member. Example B: Another hoax. This picture of guns arranged to say “Trump” is trending, attributed to the El Paso shooter with claims that these were his firearms.



A quick reverse image search shows that the shooter did not take this photo. It’s been on Reddit for ages. pic.twitter.com/zUS8KDNHZJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2019 Neither of these things were true. Both were dishonest manipulations to smear Republicans and their leader. What this shows is the extent to which the left will go to pin anything they can on Trump. The people who did this were extraordinarily dishonest, trying to alter facts in the name of scoring political points. Obviously, they were Alinskyites who never let a crisis go to waste, and like Bill Ayers, they are convinced that the end justifies the means. Facts are malleable. They'll do anything to cast blame to people who had nothing to do with this madman, his ravings, or his evil act. Their ethics are showing, and they aren't good ethics. Image credit: Twitter screen shot