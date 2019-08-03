Kamala Harris tries to run from her record as a merciless prosecutor. Oh wait...

Now that the fashion has changed and the latest orthodoxy on the left is to let 'em all out, she's right there touting her record as someone who helped the people she threw in jail for minor crimes.

Kamala Harris's weak spot has always been her harsh, sleazy, Vishinsky-like record as prosecutor. She locked them up and threw away the key. She threw them in for smalltime pot offenses and then laughed about smoking pot herself, as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard pointed out in the last debate. Heck, she left them to rot there longer than their actual sentences in order to use them as cheap prison labor. She stood by phony testimony from verifiably dishonest prosecutors to keep the wrongly convicted in jail. Such a wonder woman. She packages her record as " Smart on Crime ."

Except that, well, she reverted to form when she forgot the cameras were on her. Here's where she was about a recent case of a black rapper who found himself in the dock for getting into some fight over in Sweden. According to a July 25 item published in the Washington Examiner:

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris opposes President Trump’s efforts to free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been in a Swedish prison since July 2 following a violent altercation in Stockholm. Because if there is one thing the California senator is passionate about, it is putting (and keeping) people in prison. Automatic incarceration for any and all infractions is kind of her bag. The senator said this week that Trump’s efforts to get Swedish authorities to release the Harlem-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, constitute an abuse of power. "There is no question that this White House is being — has been playing politics with his — his role of leadership, and it has to end," Harris said Wednesday during an interview at the annual NAACP conference in Detroit, segueing awkwardly into something about how she would "prosecute the case" against Trump.

Actually, Trump was just trying to get an American in trouble abroad a little leniency, something every diplomat, no matter what the country, tries to do. It's natural. Trump went to bat for the guy quite unlike any other American in trouble, and quite unlike any American president, for sure, but the idea was to help the kid and keep things nice with his rapper friends in the Black community. He did it before, with a group of young black basketball players who got caught for shoplifting in Red China, he did it with this guy, it's what he likes to do. Abuse of power, this wasn't. He never threatened to invade Sweden. He never vowed sanctions. He just asked for mercy.

Harris, by contrast, seemed to just want to keep the kid in jail.

This didn't go unnoticed. Here's a choice trolling tweet from Ronna McDaniel, the chief of the GOP:

Last week, Kamala Harris attacked @realDonaldTrump for fighting to get A$AP Rocky out of Swedish prison. Good thing Harris is not our president and President Trump is! https://t.co/qoJ7z1huHL — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 3, 2019

That was 'smart on politics.' Because people can see through Kamala Harris's record and listen to all her denials about how mean she was, and things like this don't help her case.

It's a big reason why Harris isn't so very popular in the Black community. Their communities' miscreants, after all, didn't have the political pull to get themselves out of their messes with Kamala around, and unlike rich politically connected kids, they ended up in the can. Here's the sentiment on one left-leaning African American site called AfroPunk:

As someone from the Bay Area and living in Oakland, I am constantly reminded of her history of locking up Black people in the Bay Area. Her track record consists of terrorizing Black communities through the prison industrial complex and she has consistently shown herself to be an enemy to the masses of Black people. While I admit the symbol of having a Black woman as president sounds nice, it doesn’t exclude Kamala from being critiqued.

The GOP is smart to try to bring up the reminder of this via the rapper case. Harris can deny she's a merciless prosecutor as much as she likes, but like a scorpion, her nature is always going to take over. She's such a phony.

