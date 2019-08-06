It seems that journalists and other Democrats care about only deaths that fit their agenda

The AP couldn’t even bring themselves to call him an illegal alien in their story. He was just a man from Dallas. Calling him an illegal alien would have not fit the agenda. He killed more people than the shooter in Dayton.

In June an illegal alien from Kenya was arrested in Texas for being a serial killer. There was very little coverage and I don’t recall Beto (from Texas) or any Democrats commenting or even being asked about the illegal alien killing people.

Lawsuits: Dallas man charged in killings had more victims

Lawsuits allege a Dallas man already charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women also killed six other elderly people, which would bring the victim total to 18.

Photo via Dallas County Sheriff's Office

In July, 22 MS 13 gang members were arrested for killing at least 24, more fatalities than those killed in El Paso. There was minor coverage, but I do not remember any of the Democrat candidates for President commenting or being asked about these gruesome killings. Why weren’t Democrats asked about these killings? Why wasn’t Governor Newsom asked if the Democrats’ open immigration policies contributed to the deaths? I guess these deaths just don’t fit the agenda, so the media does their best to hide them.

When Trump called MS 13 gang members “animals,” he was called a racist. What do you call people who butcher people to death for fun and cut out hearts?

When Trump tells the truth about deplorable conditions in cities like Baltimore, he is called a racist instead of addressing the problem.

When will Democrats be blamed for allowing so many gang members to come in and for being responsible for the deplorable conditions in so many inner cities?

How many black, brown and people of other colors (including white) are killed by these gang members because the border wasn’t secure? I wonder why the MS 13 gang members aren’t being charged with hate crimes since they obviously hate those who they kill?

Nearly Two Dozen MS-13 Members From Central America Charged For Horrifying Murders in 'Sanctuary' California The Department of Justice announced the arrest of nearly two dozen MS-13 gang members this week who are connected to horrific murders carried out in California. Victims were hacked to death with machetes and in some instances, had their hearts ripped out. Nineteen of the 22 individuals charged were are in the United States illegally. They came into the country over the past four years. California, a sanctuary state that refuses to work with Immigration and Customs enforcement, protected them. According to the indictment, they engaged in crime sprees spanning multiple states. "We have now taken off the streets nearly two dozen people associated with the most violent arm of MS-13 in Los Angeles, where the gang is believed to have killed 24 people over the past two year

Migrant deaths are down during Trump’s first two years compared to Obama. Where were the stories and pictures of the deaths during Obama’s years? I guess it just didn’t fit the agenda.

Why aren’t Democrats blamed for encouraging so many illegal aliens to take the dangerous journey and for parent’s sending so many unaccompanied children including with human smugglers?

Migrant Death Rate Under Trump 20 Percent Lower than Obama Years During the eight years of the Obama administration, 2,977 migrants died after illegally crossing the southwest border with Mexico — 372 per year on average, according to a report obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. During the first two complete fiscal years of the Trump administration, 581 migrants died — an average of 291 per year. Despite massively higher border apprehensions in Fiscal Year 2019, the number of deaths appears to be on par with the two prior years, according to the International Organization for Migrants’ Missing Migrant Project. This represents about a 20 percent drop from the Obama administration’s reported migrant deaths.

More people are killed by illegal aliens than by AK 47’s but Democrats encourage more illegal aliens and seek to outlaw the guns. Why don’t they also seek to control the borders?

FACT: More People In the U.S. Are Killed By Criminal Aliens Each Year Than Are Shot to Death With AR-15s According to the FBI, between 2012 and 2016, an average of 295 murder victims were shot to death with rifles each year, rifles that include so-called “assault weapons” like the big scary AR-15. Now, it’s impossible to know exactly how many Americans and legal immigrants are murdered by illegal aliens each year because literally no one keeps track. However, even a 2018 Snopes article that argued in favor of illegal aliens estimated that according to reports from the Government Accountability Office, a conservative average of 456 criminal aliens are arrested for homicide every year. Now for the sake of argument, let’s assume each of these aliens only killed one person. Let’s also assume each one of the rifles used to murder somebody was an “assault weapon” like an AR, and that each one was fired by an American citizen. This would still mean that according to the data we do have, an average of 161 more people are killed each year in the United States by illegal aliens than are shot to death with rifles like the AR-15 - an increase of 35 percent. That number becomes even greater when you include Americans killed by illegal alien drunk driving or internationally smuggled drugs. We have to estimate because there’s still no database that tracks how many people are killed each year by criminals who shouldn’t even be here. What we do know for sure is that according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more than 158,000 illegal aliens were arrested by immigration officials in fiscal year 2018 alone. Together, they tallied over half a million individual criminal charges and convictions, including 2,028 charges for homicide. [emphases in original]

Democrats will say truthfully that a small percentage of illegal aliens commit murder -- but a much smaller (a minuscule) percentage of people with guns are dangerous and they seek to severely limit gun ownership.

There are many stories out there now and investigations into the opioid crisis by politicians of both parties.

Why is there no mention about how Obama dictatorially let a terrorist organization running billions of dollars’ worth illegal drugs off the hook because he was so concerned about his precious legacy?

How many thouands of people of all colors have been killed because Obama wanted to appease Iran which supports terrorism and continues to pledge death to America and Israel? How many families and inner cities have been greatly harmed because of the egotistical, narcissist Obama?

It is understandable why Democrat politicians would want to hide Obama’s record of abuse of power, corruption, scandals, lies and poor economic results from the public with the 2020 election coming up.

It is pathetic that most journalists have participated in hiding the truth about Obama’s record from the public. It is obvious that power for Democrats and the government is much more important than

The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

Over the years there has been a great deal of effort by journalists and other Democrats to hide the true story of Kermit Gosnell from the public. He was one of the greatest serial killers of all times where he would brutally kill babies born alive in his Pennsylvania abortion clinic.

What is the difference between what he did and bills Democrat politicians support which allow abortion clinics to allow babies born alive to die?

Why do most journalists and other Democrats treat bills that allow for viable babies born alive to die as “reproductive choice” instead of the vile, radical, cruel extreme policy that they are?

Which is more extreme: allowing humans to die after birth or restricting abortion to the first six or eight weeks -- which is well after people who got pregnant through rape, incest or consensual sex can find out if they are pregnant?

Which party is racist and wants a whiter America: the party that supports aborting black and brown babies at a much higher rate than whites, or a party that wants more black and brown babies to be born to live a full life?

Is there any wonder so many gang members and others have such little respect for life when so many journalists and other Democrats think it is just great to allow fully developed babies to be killed?

The True Story of Kermit Gosnell and His Victims In progressive Pennsylvania, here was a doctor, Kermit Gosnell, an African-American, he’s in his early 70s now, who ran an abortion clinic for 30 years, where he routinely, and these are not my words, this is the grand jury’s words, where he routinely delivered babies alive and then cut their necks with scissors. And he did this for 30 years. That’s why in the eyes of the grand jury and also ABC’s Terry Moran, he was described as America’s biggest serial killer, which is the phrase we use in the film.

Why do so many journalists and other Democrats intentionally lie when they blame Trump for the shootings in El Paso and Dayton when the perpetrators were dangerous and had evil thoughts long before Trump? The Dayton guy had a kill and rape list in high school and the shooter in El Paso specifically said Trump didn’t cause his hate.

Journalists and other Democrats have played the race card for decades because that is how they keep minorities voting for them.

Beto, Mayor Pete and others, with the support of journalists, continue to lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial hate against Trump. There were good people on both sides of the statue issue. If the statues, murals and school names were so offensive the protests would have started long before Trump. The protests by ANTIFA and others are purely used to gin up racial hate. It is very interesting to see who pays for the protesters.

The media and other Democrats intentionally ginned up racial hate and violence, especially against white cops with their deplorable lie of “hands up, don’t shoot” How many people and cops have died because these journalists intentionally spread the lies. People that said all lives matter were called racists to gin up hate.

Journalists, in collusion with other Democrats, sought to destroy white Christian boys by calling them racists for the crime of wearing MAGA hats. How many people is the media willing to destroy with lies to put Democrats back in power?

The terms “white privilege” and people of color” are dog whistles used to gin up racial hate.

There is nothing racist about a president who wants to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed.

There is also nothing racist about a president saying how deplorable, dirty and crime-ridden cities run by Democrats are.

There is certainly nothing racist about a president who wants to give everyone the opportunity to move up the economic ladder. It is racist to continually seek to keep more people dependent on government, especially minorities.